SLED charges three SC sheriff’s deputies for making prank calls while on duty

Three Chesterfield County sheriff’s deputies have been charged after allegedly making hoax calls about a dead body, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

On Monday, SLED charged First Sgt. Justin Tyler Reichard, 28, Sgt. Darien Myles Roseau, 25, and Deputy Killian Daniel Loflin, 26, with misconduct in office, criminal conspiracy, and aggravated breach of peace.

Warrants released by SLED accuse the three deputies of calling convenience stores and municipal law enforcement agencies in Cheraw, Chesterfield, McBee and Pageland to report a dead body on Feb. 4. The deputies were on duty at the time, according to the warrants.

All four towns are in the area of Chesterfield County. Law enforcement and emergency services responded to the calls but discovered that there were no bodies.

In a Facebook post dated Feb. 10, Chesterfield County Sheriff Cambo Streater wrote that he learned of the possible misconduct by the three deputies last week and requested SLED investigate.

“I plan to make a formal statement once SLED completes their investigation,” Streater wrote. There has been no information released about whether the deputies have been suspended or fired. The State contacted the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office for more information.

The warrants were based on interviews with Reichard, Roseau and Loflin and “corroborated by information obtained during the SLED investigation,” according to the department.

The three deputies were booked at the Chesterfield County Jail. They each received bonds totaling $30,000 on their charges. All three posted bond Monday.