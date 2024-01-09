SLED confirms it has opened two investigations into Becky Hill

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has confirmed it has opened two separate investigation into Colleton County Clerk of Court Rebecca “Becky” Hill, who rose to fame during the trial of former-lawyer Alex Murdaugh.

One investigation concerns Hill’s alleged interactions with the jury during Murdaugh’s trial for the murder of his wife, Maggie, and son Paul in Colleton County in early 2023, according to a SLED spokesperson. The second investigation concerns allegations that Hill used her elected position for personal gain.

The investigations, first confirmed by FITSNews, are a stunning turnaround for the well-loved Hill, a first-term clerk of court who gained admiration for her charm, humor and calm demeanor during Murdaugh’s six-week trial that drew international attention to the town of Walterboro, South Carolina.

But controversy began to swirl around Hill following the publication of her memoir of the trial, “Behind the Doors of Justice.” Two ethics complaints were filed against Hill in summer 2023 alleging that she had misused her position as clerk of court. One of the complaints, reviewed by The State, alleged that Hill had improperly allowed a documentary crew to film in the courthouse and had misappropriated a donation.

In September, Murdaugh defense attorneys Jim Griffin and Dick Harpootlian filed a motion requesting a new trial. The lawyers accused Hill of tampering with the jury in order to secure a guilty verdict.

This is a breaking news story. Check back here for more details.