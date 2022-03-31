SLED dispels rumor solicitor led separate investigation into Murdaugh double homicide

Rumors surrounding whether the 14th Circuit Solicitor's Office is leading its own parallel investigation into the killings of two Murdaugh family members have been dispelled by the State Law Enforcement Division Thursday, according to a statement released by the leading investigative agency.

SLED and the Solicitor's Office issued a joint statement related to the ongoing Murdaugh family double homicide investigation on Thursday.

SLED Chief Mark Keel and Solicitor Isaac "Duffie" Stone III addressed recent media claims, calling the claims false and unfounded.

"In recent days, some media outlets have published unfounded and ill-informed speculation regarding the role of the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office in the investigation of the murders of Paul Murdaugh and his mother, Maggie Murdaugh," the statement reads.

Typically, SLED does not comment on pending investigations but felt it necessary to make clarifications given a rise in speculations and claims and an interest in the Murdaugh saga, according to the statement.

SLED first notified the Solicitor's Office in the hours following the killings of Maggie Murdaugh and her son, Paul Murdaugh, on June 7, 2021 to request assistance and inform the agency as to what happened.

14th Circuit Solicitor Duffie Stone

"SLED’s notification and the Solicitor’s Office’s participation in investigations are routine in the 14th Circuit. From the first hours of SLED’s investigation, Chief Mark Keel was in direct and regular contact with both 14th Circuit Solicitor Duffie Stone and S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson," the statement reads." All agreed that should evidence emerge establishing a potential conflict, Chief Keel would contact Solicitor Stone and Attorney General Wilson immediately. Chief Keel did so, and Stone immediately recused himself from the case on August 11, 2021."

Recent South Carolina media reports and and blog posts, citing unnamed sources, have suggested that, despite this recusal, Stone's office has conducted its own "shadow" or parallel investigation into the double homicides.

The reports have also questioned why a member of the Murdaugh family, John Marvin Murdaugh, the uncle of the homicide victims and the younger brother of jailed South Carolina attorney Richard "Alex" Murdaugh, was pictured at the scene talking to 14th Circuit investigators.

"At the scene and in subsequent days, Solicitor’s Office investigators acted solely under SLED’s direction," according to the statement. "At no time did the Solicitor’s Office conduct a separate or parallel investigation, or act in any manner to undermine SLED’s role as the lead investigative agency."

SLED and the Solicitor's Office said the photographs in question were taken after the crime scene had been processed and after SLED had cleared the Murdaugh family to return to the property.

"Other law enforcement agencies, including SLED, were present at the time. Any speculation to the contrary is simply false," the statement reads. "Chief Keel has maintained from the outset that SLED will pursue justice for Maggie and Paul no matter where that leads, and SLED’s resolve in that regard has not wavered."

Stone's office recused itself from the homicide investigation because Alex Murdaugh once served as a volunteer assistant prosecutor for the circuit, and three prior generations of Murdaugh's family have served as 14th Circuit Solicitors for more than 85 years.

To date, no arrests or persons of interest have officially been announced in the double homicide investigation by SLED or the Attorney General's Office, officials told The Hampton County Guardian Thursday.

In other criminal cases, Alex Murdaugh remains detained in the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center in Richland County on a $7 million bond with no 10% option related to a total of 78 criminal charges involving alleged fraud and financial crimes while acting as an attorney in the 14th Circuit.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Murdaugh double homicide: SLED says rumors of muddled probe not true