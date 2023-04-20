SLED: Former Travelers Rest police officer charged with criminal sexual conduct

A former Travelers Rest police officer has been charged with criminal sexual conduct and misconduct in office for an alleged assault that occurred at Travelers Rest High School last year.

The officer, Gerald James Hildebrandt, 42, was charged by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, according to statement released Thursday.

According to arrest warrants released by SLED, Hildebrandt was on duty when he took an unnamed victim to the high school and forced her to perform oral sex and into other sexual conduct. The incident occurred on July 3, 2022, according to the warrants.

Travelers Rest Police Chief, Benjamin Ford, said his office was notified of the incident the afternoon of July 3 and terminated Hildebrandt within four hours after speaking with the him and the victim. Ford said he called SLED shortly after to investigate the criminal conduct, but also conducted an internal investigation related to department policies.

"Obviously I don’t tolerate that type of conduct and that shows from me terminating him in four hours," Chief Ford said. "We don’t tolerate that type of conduct in the city of Travelers Rest."

The victim was not a student or employee of Greenville County Schools and the incident did not occur during school hours, according to GCS spokesperson, Tim Waller.

SLED alleged that evidence for the arrest was based on body camera footage, physical evidence and statements from the victim and witnesses.

Hildebrant was booked into the Greenville County Detention Center.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Former Travelers Rest officer charged with criminal sexual conduct