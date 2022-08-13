SLED to investigate killing of armed suspect by police

SLED has announced that it is investigating the shooting between at least one Eutawville police officer and the armed suspect.

Late Thursday night, Tyler Mendez was killed during an exchange of gunfire with an officer from the Eutawville Police Department.

A Eutawville police officer was responding to a call for service when the shooting took place. Mendez, 27, died at the scene, SLED said in a statement released to the press. No injuries were reported for any of the officers involved.

SLED has reported that the incident was South Carolina’s 23rd officer involved shooting this year. Last year the Eutawville Police Department recorded no officer involved shootings.

Once the investigation is complete, SLED’s findings will be submitted to prosecutors who determine what charges, if any, would be filed.

This is a breaking news story. Check back here for updates.