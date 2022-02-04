SLED to investigate officer-involved shooting after car-jacking

A man was shot by Aiken County Sheriff’s deputies Thursday night after allegedly attempted carjacking, according to a press release from the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office. Thanks

The man was transported to a Georgia hospital in stable condition.

At roughly 11:20 p.m. Thursday, deputies stopped a white pickup near Main Street in Graniteville. When deputies approached the vehicle, it sped away, according to the Sheriff’s Office press release.

Deputies followed the vehicle to Trolley Line Road in Aiken, where the driver stopped, exited the truck holding a shotgun and then attempted to carjack a passing motorist.

When deputies approached the man, he pointed his weapon at them and then deputies fired at the man, according to the release.

The man then attempted to run, but was located in a shed on the 3000 block of Seneca Avenue by the Aiken bloodhound tracking team.

He had an apparent gunshot wound to his upper left chest and no other injuries were reported. The man was then transported by Aiken County EMS to a Georgia hospital.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the incident as an officer-involved shooting.