SLED investigates criminal sexual conduct allegations with Georgetown County Sheriff staff

South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating allegations of criminal sexual conduct in the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Department.

SLED was requested by Sheriff Carter Weaver on Feb. 5 to investigate the allegations involving off-duty personnel, according to Renée Wunderlich, SLED’s director of public information.

The investigation is active and ongoing and there is no further information, Wunderlich said by email.

Georgetown County Sheriff’s spokesman Jason Lesley referred questions to SLED and would not elaborate on what the allegations involved.