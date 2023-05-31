SLED investigates two shootings in Upstate SC involving officers over three days

The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating two shootings involving law enforcement officers in Spartanburg County in the past three days.

The first took place Monday in Landrum. Landrum Police Department responded just before 4 a.m. to an apartment complex off Randolph Avenue after someone reported a disturbance.

They saw an injured woman in a wheelchair and a man armed with a butcher knife outside of the residence.

Five other agencies responded as well — Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, Polk County Sheriff’s Office, South Carolina Highway Patrol, Inman Police Department, and Campobello Police Department.

SLED reported the man was shot by Spartanburg Sheriff and Landrum Police officers after an “encounter.”

He died at the scene and was identified as Freddie Edwards Jr., 58. The woman, Shana McClain, 53, also died at the scene.

Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright said when the man came toward them, they used a stun gun and a K9 to subdue him.

Wright said one Landrum police officer and two Spartanburg County deputies fired at the man when he did not stop.

“They tried very hard to save this man’s life and he just wouldn’t have none of it,” Wright said.

SLED reported this was the 13th shooting involving a law enforcement officer this year.

On Wednesday afternoon, SLED spokesperson Renee Wunderlich confirmed SLED officials responded to a shooting in Spartanburg involving an officer. She said more information is forthcoming.

WSPA reported that the Spartanburg Police Department and Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office responded.

The Spartanburg television station said neighbors on Belmarc Drive were evacuated. The neighborhood is located not far from Spartanburg Downtown Airport and Hatcher Garden, a 10-acre woodland preserve and botanical garden.