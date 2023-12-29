SLED investigating after gunfire from Mauldin police officers leads to chase

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating after gunfire from Mauldin police officers led to a pursuit.

The Mauldin Police Department responded to a call about a car break-in on Sarnesfield Way Friday morning, according to a release sent by SLED spokesperson Renee Wunderlich. Officers then encountered a white Nissan Rogue and red Ford Explorer. The Nissan Rogue had been reported stolen in the area.

During the encounter, officers fired into the Nissan Rogue, according to the release sent Friday evening. The gunfire led to a chase between officers and the Nissan, which stopped at the Greenville city limits. The Nissan then drove away.

The person driving the Nissan has not been identified and it’s currently unknown if the subjects sustained any injuries. No officers were injured in the shooting, according to SLED.

Mauldin PD requested SLED to investigate the incident but the department declined to comment further when contacted by the Greenville News.

SLED is asking for anyone who has any additional information about the stolen vehicle or individuals involved to call Mauldin PD.

The incident in Greenville County was the 43rd officer involved shooting in South Carolina in 2023, according to SLED’s release. This is the first officer involved shooting for the Mauldin Police Department this year. In 2022, there were 32 officer-involved shootings in South Carolina. The Mauldin Police Department had no officer-involved shootings last year.

Terry Benjamin II covers public safety and breaking news for The Greenville News and can be reached at tbenjamin@gannett.com or on X @Terrybenji2.

