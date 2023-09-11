SLED investigating after inmate found unresponsive at York County jail, later dies

An investigation is ongoing after an inmate at the York County jail was found unresponsive in a cell Sunday and later died at a hospital.

York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson said in a statement the State Law Enforcement Division has been called to do the investigation after the death of the female inmate. Sheriff’s office policy is to request SLED, an outside agency, to investigate inmate deaths, Tolson said.

The York County Coroner’s Office has not yet identified the person who died.

The woman, 43, died Sunday afternoon. She had been found in a cell earlier that day. Detention officers provided medical assistance until EMS arrived, Tolson said.

The woman had been in sheriff’s office custody since Sept. 6, officials said in the statement.

In South Carolina, each county sheriff is responsible for running the county jail, state law shows.