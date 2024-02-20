SLED investigating Loris Police Department. Police issue cryptic post about it on Facebook

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Department is investigating the Loris Police Department for alleged misconduct by an employee, according to SLED spokesperson Renee Wunderlich.

Wunderlich did not state the nature of the misconduct but said SLED was asked to investigate the allegations on Feb. 13.

“Everything is turned over to SLED at this point,” Police Chief Gary Buley told The Sun News on Tuesday.

On Feb. 16, the Loris Police Department posted an cryptic statement on Facebook, stating that staff knows about posts circulating on Facebook and they “believe these claims to be fabricated.” The Facebook post did not mention what the claims are.

The post also included South Carolina law 16-7-150 which prohibits people from spreading false information that could harm a person’s character.

The police department limited comments on the post. On Feb. 18, there were several comments that had been deleted off the post and on Tuesday afternoon, the comments could not be seen.