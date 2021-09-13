SLED investigating missing millions from Alex Murdaugh’s former SC law firm

The State Law Enforcement Division has opened an investigation into money a Hampton County law firm has charged that former partner Alex Murdaugh “misappropriated.”

The announcement was made late Monday by SLED Chief Mark Keel.

The firm Murdaugh was with before he resigned is called Peters, Murdaugh, Parker, Eltzroth, & Detrick (PMPED) law firm.

A source close to the case said the amount of missing money may be in around $5 million.

“As Chief of SLED, I continue to urge the public to be patient and let this investigation take its course,” Keel said. “Investigative decisions we make throughout this case and any potentially related case must ultimately withstand the scrutiny of the criminal justice process.”

Keel continued that “with all cases, SLED is committed to conducting a professional, thorough, and impartial criminal investigation, no matter where the facts lead us.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.