The Greenville County Sheriff's Office confirmed that around 10 a.m. Wednesday morning, deputies responded to 4307 Edwards Rd. in Taylors for a warrant service, which ultimately resulted in an officer-involved shooting.

The officer-involved shooting occurred after contact with an armed suspect, Carrie Weimer of the Sheriff's Office said. Both Sheriff's Office and South Carolina Law Enforcement Division officials confirmed that SLED is currently on the scene in Taylors conducting an investigation. The Greenville County Coroner's Office has also responded to the scene."A press briefing will be conducted by Sheriff Lewis at the empty lot across the street from the Shell gas station located at the intersection of Edwards and E. Lee roads, at a later time today," Weimer said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: SLED investigating shooting involving Greenville County Sheriff's Office deputies