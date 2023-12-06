SLED to join investigation into missing SC boater Tyler Doyle. Here’s what we know

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has been asked to join in the case of missing boater Tyler Doyle.

Sha Boyd, Doyle’s aunt, confirmed Dec. 5 that the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources told the family that SLED was asked to help in the investigation.

“We cried such tears of joy,” Boyd said. “We have been so excited to hear this news.”

Spokesperson Stephen Fastenau said by text Dec. 5 that the SCDNR continues to be the lead investigating agency on the boating accident involving Doyle.

“We have received various tips from the public about possible sightings of Tyler Doyle,” Fastenau said. “To make sure all resources are being allocated, we requested SLED to review the file and assist with missing person inquiries.”

Fastenau said he could not provide further information, including where sightings were made.

It is unclear what this means for the investigation. SCDNR ruled in February that no foul play is suspected in the case of the 22-year-old Loris man.

Doyle went missing after duck hunting in a 16-foot jon boat with friend Christian Holden at the Little River jetties around 4 p.m. on Jan. 26, according to the SCDNR. The department said that phone records, along with the data location information, witness interviews, a boat inspection and recovered items indicate this to be a boating/hunting accident.

SCDNR officials said earlier this year that coastal law enforcement continue to search for Doyle when on routine patrol. However, Doyle’s case is considered by the agency to be a boating fatality.

Family and friends have continued to search for Doyle and have questioned parts of the SCDNR’s investigation.

That includes why some evidence wasn’t gathered, such as Holden’s waders and weapon, and why a collection notice from a North Carolina hospital sent to Doyle’s grandmother, was not investigated, Boyd said. Doyle and his wife, Lakelyn, lived in a home on his grandparent’s property.

The hospital is near where some of Doyle’s items were found Jan. 31 near Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina. Those items included duck decoys, waders and Doyle’s wallet, which were found about two miles offshore.

The family was able to get Doyle on the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System, a national public clearinghouse for missing people.

“I think we deserve answers,” Boyd said, “Even if what I’m asking for leads to nothing, at least we know.”