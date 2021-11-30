SLED releases 911 call on fatal Gloria Satterfield fall at the Murdaugh residence

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) on Tuesday, Nov. 30, released the 911 Dispatch call from the morning that Gloria Ann Satterfield fell at the home of former S.C. attorney Richard "Alex" Murdaugh, an incident which later led to her death and related criminal investigations and civil suits.

Satterfield, who was employed as a long-time housekeeper and nanny for Alex and his late wife, Maggie Murdaugh, reportedly fell at the Murdaugh residence, 4147 Moselle Road, Colleton County, S.C., on Feb. 2, 2018, and suffered a head injury. Satterfield later died at a hospital on Feb. 26, according to court documents, at the age of 57. The details surrounding the trip and fall incident remain unclear.

The Colleton County 911 call was made by Maggie Murdaugh around 9:24 a.m. During the 6:32 minute call, Murdaugh reports that Satterfield had fallen while climbing up a flight of eight brick steps and was bleeding from the top of her head. After a series of questions, 911 dispatchers were able to learn that Satterfield was on the ground at the bottom of the steps, mumbling, somewhat semi-conscious, but not really responding.

After Maggie Murdaugh spoke to the dispatcher for several minutes, an unidentified young male voice got on the line and informed Dispatch that Satterfield had "cracked her skull" and was bleeding from the head and left ear on to the concrete.

At one point, the male appeared to become frustrated or belligerent, asking "Can you stop asking all these questions?"

During the call, Satterfield reportedly tried to get up but fell back down, the callers reported.

The first EMS unit was dispatched at 9:25 a.m. and arrived at the scene at 9:41 a.m., according to the report released by SLED. An unidentified male driving an ATV reportedly meet the ambulance at the entrance of the property. A Colleton County Sheriff's Office unit was also dispatched.

Alex Murdaugh faced a bond hearing in the Richland County Courthouse Oct. 19, 2021. Murdaugh was denied bond after attorneys argued to a Richland County judge whether the man facing two felony counts of obtaining property by false pretense is a flight risk and a danger to himself and others.

Satterfield's death would eventually lead to a criminal investigation of Alex Murdaugh, who allegedly stole insurance settlement funds from her heirs, and who is also facing a civil suit from Satterfield's sons regarding those allegations.

Murdaugh remains detained in the Richland County detention center facing those criminal charges, as well as other financial crime allegations.

