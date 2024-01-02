SLED: Spartanburg Methodist campus safety officer shoots, kills man during arrest attempt

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division shared new details Tuesday afternoon on a fatal shooting involving campus security at Spartanburg Methodist College that occurred in the early hours of New Year's Day.

According to a release from SLED spokesperson Renée Wunderlich sent Tuesday afternoon, an armed SMC campus safety officer encountered a white Ford F-150 driving the wrong way on a one-way street on the college campus. When the campus safety officer attempted to arrest the alleged male driver, a physical altercation ensued, and the officer shot the subject, according to the release.

An officer-involved shooting took place at Spartanburg Methodist College. The front of the college was blocked off on New Year's Day.

According to SLED the subject, who has not been identified, died at the scene. Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger confirmed in an email early New Year's Day that one person died during the incident, but that it was not a police officer. As of Tuesday afternoon, Clevenger could not identify the deceased person but said his office was contacting agencies in other states to notify next-of-kin.

No law enforcement officers were shot, however the campus safety officer received medical treatment at the hospital for injuries sustained during the physical altercation, SLED's release said. SMC Campus Safety requested SLED to investigate.

In a Tuesday morning email, Jeremy Handel, Director of Marketing Communications for the college, told the Herald-Journal that the incident occurred just after midnight on New Year's Day. Handel confirmed that an SMC campus security officer was involved.

SMC's campus is closed for winter break and does not reopen until Jan. 3, the college's website states. Handel told the Herald-Journal that no students are on campus at this time.

Handel also issued a statement on behalf of the college, but said he could not release more information during SLED's active investigation.

“SMC is coordinating with SLED on an investigation regarding an officer-involved shooting that resulted in a fatality on our campus overnight. The college is currently closed for the holiday break and no students are on campus. As the investigation is ongoing, we have no further updates at this time.” Spartanburg Methodist College statement

The incident was the first shooting involving law enforcement in the state for the year 2024, SLED said. Of the 43 shootings involving law enforcement last year, none involved SMC Campus Safety.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office and Spartanburg Police Department both responded as assisting agencies.

Chalmers Rogland covers public safety for the Spartanburg Herald-Journal and USA Today Network. Reach him via email at crogland@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Herald-Journal: SLED investigating fatal shooting involving SMC campus security