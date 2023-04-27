SLED urges convicted murderer Price to turn himself in ‘immediately’

South Carolina law enforcement leaders are urging Jeroid Price, the convicted South Carolina murderer whose early prison release was voided this week by the S.C. Supreme Court, to turn himself in “immediately.”

In a news release early Thursday afternoon, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, SLED, urged anyone with information about Price’s whereabouts to call (803) 737-9000 or submit tips at tips@sled.sc.gov, or to contact Midlands CrimeStoppers through the Tips Hotline at 888-CRIME-SC, through the Free Mobile App P3TIPS or go to www.crimesc.com.

The news release did not indicate whether Price was avoiding turning himself in.

“He is a fugitive and we are looking for him,” said 1st Circuit Solicitor David Pascoe, who originally prosecuted Price when he was an assistant solicitor in Richland County.

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott has scheduled a press conference regarding Price for 2 p.m. Thursday.

S.C. Department of Corrections spokesperson Chrysti Shain has confirmed that Price is not in custody. The Attorney General’s Office has confirmed that they were aware that Price had not been apprehended.

“We always knew that Jeroid Price was a danger to the community and a flight risk. That’s why we asked the court for a bench warrant and subsequently sent a letter asking he be apprehended,” said Claire Brady, a spokesperson for the Attorney General. “The Attorney General’s Office will assist law enforcement in any way we can.”

While Price’s whereabouts are unknown, he did obtain driver’s license on April 7 and gave an address in Florence, sources with knowledge previously told The State.

Following a 3-2 vote Wednesday, South Carolina’s highest court instructed law enforcement officials “to immediately take custody of the defendant” and return him to the state Department of Corrections to serve the remainder of his sentence.

Price was released after serving 19 years of a 35-year sentence for the murder of college football player Carl Smalls. Smalls, who played football at the University of South Carolina and the University of North Carolina, was shot and killed while lying on the ground at a Columbia-area nightclub where a fraternity and sorority were sponsoring a party.

Story continues

Price’s early release, following a secret meeting between his defense attorney, representative Todd Rutherford, D-Richland, who heads the judicial merit selection committee, and 5th Circuit Solicitor Byron Gipson, has brought scrutiny to South Carolina’s culture of so-called “lawyer-legislators.”

When it came to light, Price’s release was opposed by the state Attorney General’s Office, which argued that proper procedures regarding a hearing and notification of the victim’s family had not been followed. Judge Casey Manning, who has since retired, approved the order releasing Price and ordered that it be sealed.

Smalls’ family was only notified of Price’s release the morning he was set to be freed from prison. A victim’s advocate called them to let the family know that their son’s killer was being freed, just hours before they received a robocall informing them that Price had been released.

Testifying before the justices Wednesday, Rutherford argued that Price was released because he provided substantial assistance to law enforcement that saved lives.

The main action Price took was getting word to prison authorities that a dangerous inmate, Jimmy Lee Causey, had escaped in 2017 without their knowledge and had been on the lam three days, Rutherford said.

That information led to Causey’s quick apprehension in Texas, where he was located with guns and nearly $50,000 in cash, he said. Rutherford also submitted statements by an inmate and a former security guard about how on two occasions Price had saved the lives of two corrections officers who were threatened by other inmates.

Following the court’s ruling, Rutherford expressed his disappointment with the decision. Rutherford had urged the justices to uphold the release of Price, saying his life will be in danger since Price will now be known as an informant if returned to prison.

This is a breaking news story. Check back here for updates.