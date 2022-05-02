SLED: York County GOP chairman charged with spanking child to point of ‘excess’
The head of the York County Republican Party is facing charges related to neglecting a child.
Mark Benjamin Ignatowicz, 33, was arrested Monday and charged with unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person.
The warrant said that during an interview with investigators, Ignatowicz admitted to spanking a child that was in his temporary and legal custody, to the point of “excess.” Officials said the incident happened at his home in March.
Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) said they showed Ignatowicz pictures of the child’s bruised bottom and he told them that he “had a day” and that “based off the picture he would agree it was excessive”.
Ignatowicz is being held at the Moss Justice Center in York County.
Channel 9 has reached out to the York County GOP for comment, but have not head back at this point.
No other details have been released.
