SLED: York County GOP chairman charged with spanking child to point of ‘excess’

WSOCTV.com News Staff
·1 min read

The head of the York County Republican Party is facing charges related to neglecting a child.

Mark Benjamin Ignatowicz, 33, was arrested Monday and charged with unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person.

The warrant said that during an interview with investigators, Ignatowicz admitted to spanking a child that was in his temporary and legal custody, to the point of “excess.” Officials said the incident happened at his home in March.

ALSO READ: Deputies: Man, mom charged in connection to abuse of toddler and his 9-year-old sibling

Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) said they showed Ignatowicz pictures of the child’s bruised bottom and he told them that he “had a day” and that “based off the picture he would agree it was excessive”.

Ignatowicz is being held at the Moss Justice Center in York County.

Channel 9 has reached out to the York County GOP for comment, but have not head back at this point.

No other details have been released.

(WATCH BELOW: Man accused of child abuse now charged with murder after adopted newborn son dies)


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories