Sledding babies, winner-picking pups and improv curling: Prime Cuts
AccuWeather's Adam del Rosso and Geoff Cornish highlight some of their favorite videos that came in through the day on Feb. 11.
AccuWeather's Adam del Rosso and Geoff Cornish highlight some of their favorite videos that came in through the day on Feb. 11.
Cheney Orr/ReutersA Pennsylvania man decapitated his girlfriend with a machete at their home in suburban Philadelphia, then sawed her body into pieces in response to what he felt was “a threat to his masculinity,” Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said Friday.Nicholas Peter Scurria, 32, was arrested early this morning and charged with two counts of murder, abuse of a corpse, and possession of an “instrument of crime,” according to court records.Police responded to the Willow Ap
Glacier Peak in Snohomish County is currently at a "very high" threat for eruption -- the top classification of threat levels, according to federal scientists.
The document was released in response to a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit filed by BuzzFeed News.View Entire Post ›
State Highway Patrol said two drivers now face charges.
“Cry ab it.”View Entire Post ›
The Ben Simmons-James Harden deal finally went through, bringing Sixers fans to their feet in applause - and bringing Joel Embiid to Twitter for a perfect ether. By Adam Hermann
The regional MMA scene continues to get weirder with freak matches that pit slim against obese, women against men, and pornstars against celebrities.
Kelly Renee Turner was sentenced on Wednesday after pleading guilty to charges of child abuse causing death, as well as theft and charitable fraud.
The two-time gold medalist has been under intense focus after sputtering in her first two events in Beijing.
Justin Theroux just revealed a video of ex-wife Jennifer Aniston letting loose in honor of her birthday, agreeing that she is, in fact, the "cool blonde."
Their partners were in active labor when they made the audacious remarks — and little did they know, their L&D nurse heard every word.
A man accused of a brutal baseball bat attack against a Chinese woman in Seattle’s Belltown neighborhood has been charged with assault on Friday, according to reports. The incident, which was caught on surveillance video, occurred in the 200 block of Cedar Street at around 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 31, as per The Seattle Times. The victim, whose name has not been officially released by authorities, was walking home from work when 31-year-old Wantez Jamel Tulloss allegedly struck her head with a baseball bat from behind.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers wore a tan corduroy suit to the "NFL Honors" ceremony in Los Angeles. Not everybody loved the look.
It's not the first time the former Masters champ has done this, including 2019 at Augusta National.
A family-owned Vietnamese restaurant that has served the local community in San Francisco’s Financial District for nearly four decades is at risk of losing its space. SHVO, the company that owns the building, told the owners of Sai’s Vietnamese restaurant last week that the lease for their spot on Washington St. will no longer be renewed, reported KRON4. According to Sai’s Vietnamese owner Inmy Chi, while their lease is set to expire on Feb. 28, they received an email about a renewal just days before they were told they would need to vacate their spot.
A 57-year-old cold case involving the brutal sexual assault and murder of a 9-year-old girl was solved using genetic genealogy, police in Pennsylvania announced.
Danny Green weighs in on the James Harden-Ben Simmons trade, throwing some shade in the direction of the outgoing star.
Lindsey Vonn celebrates a week of NBC correspondent work with a slideshow posted to Instagram.
Bobby Marks on CJ McCollum trade: 'I've never seen for a player like CJ McCollum, who's got after this year 60 mill $ plus, for a team to waive his physical in New Orleans. Man, better cross your fingers, hopefully it all works out. It was stunning ...
Charles Barkley, LeBron James, and the NBA on TNT crew could not help but jab Kevin Durant over skipping James Harden in the All-Star draft.