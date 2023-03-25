Sledgehammer wielding burglars arrested after breaking into North St. Paul Target
Police arrested two people in connection with the burglary of a Target store in North St. Paul on Friday.
Officers were called shortly after 9 p.m. to the Target at 2199 Highway 36 east on a report of a burglary. When they arrived the burglars had fled. Police found that burglars had broken into display cases with sledgehammers to get electronic items.
After police set up a perimeter, they arrested two people on suspicion of the burglary, criminal damage to property, theft, and threats of violence. Many of the stolen items were recovered, along with a sledgehammer.
North St. Paul police officers were helped by personnel from the Ramsey County sheriff’s office, Minnesota State Patrol, Washington County sheriff’s office, the Ramsey County Emergency Communications center and police officers from Maplewood, Oakdale and White Bear Lake.
