Sledgehammers used in brazen lunchtime heist at Birkdale Village jewelry store

Police are searching for three masked robbers who used sledgehammers in a brazen lunchtime heist at a Birkdale Village jewelry store Tuesday.

Officers arrived in minutes after employees at Fink’s Jewelers on Birkdale Commons Parkway called them, but the robbers fled, possibly in two vehicles, Huntersville Police Major Brian Vaughan said in a news release.

The men entered the store at about noon wearing hooded sweatshirts and full-face masks, and at least two of them held what appeared to be handguns, police said.

One of three masked robbers displays what appears to be a handgun during a noontime heist at a Fink’s Jewelers in the Birkdale Village mixed-use community, off Interstate 77 exit 25 in Huntersville at Lake Norman Tuesday, July 11, 2023.

The intruders ordered employees to one part of the store before two of the assailants smashed glass display cases with sledgehammers and removed jewelry, according to the release. The other assailant stayed at the front entrance until all three left with an undisclosed amount of jewelry, Vaughn said.

Authorities did not say how much the jewelry was worth.

No employees were hurt.

Police released video surveillance images of the men.

Police are searching for masked robbers who used sledgehammers to smash display cases and steal jewelry at Fink’s Jewelers in the Birkdale Village mixed-use community, off Interstate 77 exit 25 in Huntersville at Lake Norman Tuesday, July 11, 2023.

Authorities urged anyone with information about the heist to contact Huntersville Police Detective Tim Lesser at 704-464-5349 or tlesser@huntersville.org; or North Meck Crimestoppers at 704-896-7867.

Birkdale Village is a longtime mixed-used community off Interstate 77 exit 25 in Huntersville at Lake Norman.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.