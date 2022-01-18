Sleds and snowmen take over much of the East Coast
A massive winter storm dumped snow from Georgia through New England on MLK Jr. Day weekend, prompting many families to turn Sunday and Monday into fun snow days.
Get ready for the possibility of more impactful winter weather. That's the message for Americans living in parts of the eastern United States who just dealt with a major winter storm that dropped more than a foot of snow in some places. AccuWeather forecasters on Monday were watching for more chances of snow and other wintry weather to break out across portions of the eastern United States, just after a winter storm spent the weekend making a mess of places from the Tennessee Valley through the
Some towns in North Carolina, Georgia and Mississippi saw more snow than parts of the Northeast on Sunday, Jan. 16.
Although there wasn't any major damage caused by a tsunami surge that was triggered by an underwater volcano eruption in the South Pacific Saturday, some Southern California coastal areas definitely saw its effects.
PennDOT has lifted the speed and vehicle restrictions from highways in northeast Pennsylvania.
Up to 6 inches of snow was possible for south central Pennsylvania, according to AccuWeather.com.
Parts of western New York have received almost a foot and a half of snow.
The Green Bay Packers' divisional playoff game vs. the San Francisco 49ers at Lambeau Field will be frigid with possible snow showers.
Snow blanketed Upstate SC Sunday as Greenville weathered its biggest winter storm in years.
Drivers are asked to please stay home if you don’t absolutely have to be out on the roads.
Track the snow, wintry mix and rain hour by hour for Monday.
A winter storm is expected to hit New Jersey with a dangerous weather combination of snow, rain, flooding and strong winds starting Sunday night.
A cold snap coupled with rain and snow overnight Sunday could spell tricky travel for Monday morning.
Here's how much snow has fallen so far in our area.
Snow and sleet fell across much of Nashville and Middle Tennessee Sunday. Here's a look at how much stuck.
A Winter Storm is heading to Northeast Ohio tonight, here's what you need to know.
