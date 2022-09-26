This Sleek New 80-Foot Yacht Promises a Blistering Top Speed of 75 Knots

Victory Design’s newest luxury yacht is straight fire.

Named after the Italian word for “fireball,” the Bolide 80 is designed to bring all the performance, speed and agility of a hypercar to the high seas. The 79-footer, which is currently being built in partnership with Italy’s Perisco Marine under the supervision of Eugenio Voltolina, marks the first model in Victory’s new Bolide series. The 164-foot flagship, known simply as the Bolide 170, will be presented at the 2022 Monaco Yacht Show this week.

“These are true collector’s jewels, not serially but custom-built: each unit is unique and exclusive,” Victory’s founder Brunello Acampora said in a statement.

The Bolide 80 is currently under construction in Italy.

The Bolide 80 is a strong starting point for the range. The sleek hull, which was engineered in-house, will be made from lightweight carbon with custom reinforcements by Microtex and structural cores by Diab. Billed as a “hyper muscle yacht,” the newcomer will be powered by MAN diesel engines supplied by Ranieri & Tonissi that will be mated to a patented T-Drive by Flexitab and a TS propulsion system with composite flaps. The Bolide 80 will have a cruising speed of more than 55 knots and a thundering top speed of up to 75 knots, according to the studio.

The Bolide 170, meanwhile, will be available with either diesel or hybrid propulsion that will produce a top speed of 50 knots and 70 knots, respectively. The diesel version features a light alloy hull and a carbon-fiber superstructure, while the hybrid model will sport a composite hull. Both yachts will be fitted with innovative tech that reduces fuel consumption per mile by 50 percent compared to other vessels of the same length, according to Victory.

The Bolide 170 features a cascading swimming pool aft.

Taking cues from the great Italian coachbuilders, Victory says each vessel will be finished to the highest standards. The interiors, which were spearheaded by architect Stefano Faggioni, epitomize that classic “made in Italy” style with exposed carbon, fine leathers, soft marbles and meticulous stitching. The Bolide 170 will be equipped with four guest cabins, one owner’s suite and a large crew area, as well as a beach club with folding terraces, a large tender garage and one swimming pool that cascades into another.

“These boats are designed for true collectors and for those who love the thrill—which cannot be waived—of speed, while experiencing it with up-to-date means, in total safety and reducing environmental impact,” adds Acampora.

To ensure exclusivity, Victory said it will cap the number of units taken to build. The Bolide 80, for example, will be limited to just 10 examples.

Straight fire, indeed.

