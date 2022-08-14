Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) Passed Our Checks, And It's About To Pay A CA$0.21 Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next three days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. This means that investors who purchase Sleep Country Canada Holdings' shares on or after the 18th of August will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 29th of August.

The company's upcoming dividend is CA$0.21 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of CA$0.86 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Sleep Country Canada Holdings has a trailing yield of 2.9% on the current stock price of CA$29.48. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to investigate whether Sleep Country Canada Holdings can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. That's why it's good to see Sleep Country Canada Holdings paying out a modest 28% of its earnings. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. It paid out 17% of its free cash flow as dividends last year, which is conservatively low.

It's positive to see that Sleep Country Canada Holdings's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. Fortunately for readers, Sleep Country Canada Holdings's earnings per share have been growing at 17% a year for the past five years. Earnings per share are growing rapidly and the company is keeping more than half of its earnings within the business; an attractive combination which could suggest the company is focused on reinvesting to grow earnings further. Fast-growing businesses that are reinvesting heavily are enticing from a dividend perspective, especially since they can often increase the payout ratio later.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Sleep Country Canada Holdings has delivered an average of 7.5% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past seven years of dividend payments. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

To Sum It Up

Is Sleep Country Canada Holdings worth buying for its dividend? Sleep Country Canada Holdings has grown its earnings per share while simultaneously reinvesting in the business. Unfortunately it's cut the dividend at least once in the past seven years, but the conservative payout ratio makes the current dividend look sustainable. Overall we think this is an attractive combination and worthy of further research.

So while Sleep Country Canada Holdings looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Sleep Country Canada Holdings you should know about.

