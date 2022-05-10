Sleep Country Canada Holdings (TSE:ZZZ) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) will increase its dividend on the 30th of May to CA$0.21. Based on the announced payment, the dividend yield for the company will be 3.1%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings' Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

We like a dividend to be consistent over the long term, so checking whether it is sustainable is important. Before making this announcement, Sleep Country Canada Holdings was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share could rise by 13.8% over the next year if the trend from the last few years continues. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 28% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings' Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

Even in its relatively short history, the company has reduced the dividend at least once. This suggests that the dividend might not be the most reliable. The first annual payment during the last 7 years was CA$0.52 in 2015, and the most recent fiscal year payment was CA$0.86. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 7.5% over that duration. A reasonable rate of dividend growth is good to see, but we're wary that the dividend history is not as solid as we'd like, having been cut at least once.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. Sleep Country Canada Holdings has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 14% per annum. A low payout ratio and decent growth suggests that the company is reinvesting well, and it also has plenty of room to increase the dividend over time.

We Really Like Sleep Country Canada Holdings' Dividend

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For example, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Sleep Country Canada Holdings that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Is Sleep Country Canada Holdings not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

