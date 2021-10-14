The Sleep Cycle, Explained
Understanding how you sleep can help you improve its quality.
Understanding how you sleep can help you improve its quality.
This week, some Americans eager for more stimulus money will get their wish. Payments will be deposited into bank accounts on Oct. 15, 2021 for one of the key types of financial assistance made available by the American Rescue Plan Act. The payments that are being delivered on Oct. 15 are going to eligible parents and will come as a result of the expansion of the Child Tax Credit authorized by the American Rescue Plan Act.
The holiday lingerie and sleepwear collection includes bras, panties, bodysuits and more.
William still isn't "willing to kiss and make up" amid his feud with Harry.
Republicans for Voting Rights takes on the former president in a very visible way.
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have been blessing fans with never-before-seen photos over the past few weeks. Most recently, Kelly posted an adorable pic of herself and Mark in a throwback post.
NASCAR confirmed it had a call with members of both race teams after Kevin Harvick and Chase Elliott’s latest run-in during Sunday’s Bank of America Roval 400 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway road course. Harvick’s No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford sent Elliott’s No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet into a slide on Lap 55 of the […]
"Clean beauty can be dirty too."
The defensive lineman for the Raiders took a day's leave following the media storm around head coach Jon Gruden's anti-LGBTQ+ and racist messages to colleagues.
Critics pointed out major flaws with the conspiracy theory-endorsing Colorado Republican's reaction.
There's a complicated story behind Brittany Murphy's fortune.
They’re all the rage: fillers.
Welcome to Look of the Day, where we comb through every celebrity outfit from the past 24 hours and feature the single most conversation-worthy ensemble. Love it, leave it, or shop the whole thing below.
Petito's remains were found on September 19 in Wyoming. A coroner declared her death a homicide and said she died by strangulation.
The showdown between the Packers and Bears will look a little different at Soldier Field on Sunday.
Doc Rivers and Sixers brass flew to Los Angeles over the summer to meet with Ben Simmons, and it seems like that discussion was a little spicier than we initially knew. By Adam Hermann
The Vikings' Wednesday injury report looks about as long as a CVS receipt.
Bodybuilder and YouTuber MattDoesFitness recently joined strongman-turned-boxer Eddie Hall in the ring for sparring, and Hall showed off his punching power.
It’s been a while since we’ve seen Tom Cruise on American soil, he’s been busy filming Mission: Impossible 7 overseas for several years. So when we saw him at the baseball game, up close and personal, in San Francisco on Saturday, he was almost unrecognizable to many fans. His face looked different? Former ESPN reporter […]
The Brooklyn Nets guard was suspended by the team for vaccine refusal that would limit him to less than half of the games.
Phil Mickelson said he knew of no Tour players who had a say in the Tour's implementation of a new local rule limiting shaft lengths, but Rory McIlroy says otherwise.