Sleep-deprived Ghislaine Maxwell needs bail to prepare for trial -lawyer

FILE PHOTO: Ghislaine Maxwell appears during her hearing
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jonathan Stempel
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Jonathan Stempel

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Ghislaine Maxwell deserves bail because her "horrific" jail conditions make it impossible to prepare for trial on charges she procured teenage girls for Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse, her lawyer told a U.S. appeals court on Monday.

The lawyer David Markus said it's unfair to force Maxwell to review millions of pages of materials from behind bars, with guards waking her with flashlights every 15 minutes on a misplaced concern she might, like Epstein, commit suicide.

"We just want a fair opportunity, a fair chance, so she can get ready for the trial of her life," Markus told a panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan. "It's impossible to prepare for trial when you're getting no sleep."

Maxwell, 59, has pleaded not guilty to helping Epstein recruit and groom three girls for sex from 1994 to 1997, and sex trafficking for grooming and paying a fourth girl for nude massages and sex acts with the financier from 2001 to 2004.

The British socialite is appealing U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan's March 22 rejection of a $28.5 million bail package that included renouncing her British and French citizenships.

Nathan has denied bail three times, and said Maxwell was a "significant risk of flight" even with high bail.

Maxwell has been jailed in Brooklyn since her July 2020 arrest at a million-dollar New Hampshire home that prosecutors called a hideout. Epstein killed himself in a Manhattan jail in August 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

Federal prosecutor Lara Pomerantz told the three-judge appeals court panel that Nathan did not commit "clear error," a high legal standard, in denying bail.

One judge asked whether prison officials not wanting to "risk another embarrassment" of another inmate's suicide should let an independent psychiatrist evaluate Maxwell.

Pomerantz said Maxwell's lawyers haven't asked for one, and said Nathan has "actively" monitored her jail conditions to ensure she'll be ready for trial.

The appeals court did not say when it will rule.

Maxwell faces up to 80 years in prison if convicted. A trial is scheduled for July 12, but Maxwell wants it delayed until November or next January because of its complexity.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; editing by Grant McCool)

Recommended Stories

  • 216 employees demand Simon & Schuster cut ties with Trump administration authors

    216 Simon & Schuster employees and over 3,500 outside supporters submitted a petition on Monday to senior executives asking the company to stop publishing books from figures linked to the Trump administration, the Wall Street Journal reports. Driving the news: The petition demands the company sever ties with former Vice President Mike Pence, who signed a two-book deal ahead of a possible 2024 presidential campaign.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe 216 employees represent roughly 14% of the company's workforce. Prominent Black writers, including award-winning author Jesmyn Ward, were among the outside supporters.Pence's memoir is expected to publish by 2023 and will serve as a reflection of his four years in the White House. The petition asks Simon & Schuster executives not to treat “the Trump administration as a ‘normal’ chapter in American history," per the Journal.What they're saying: “When S&S chose to sign Mike Pence, we broke the public’s trust in our editorial process, and blatantly contradicted previous public claims in support of Black and other lives made vulnerable by structural oppression," the petition says, according to the Journal.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Russian firm awaits government approval to ship remdesivir to India

    Russian pharmaceutical firm Pharmasyntez said on Monday it was ready to ship up to 1 million packs of the remdesivir antiviral drug to India by end-May to help fight a surge in COVID-19 cases there, once it has received the approval of Russia's government. The move comes soon after the drug's patent holder, U.S. firm Gilead Sciences, filed a lawsuit challenging the Russian government's decision last year to let Pharmasynthez develop a generic version of remdesivir - which is called Remdeform - without their consent. Russia has cited national security for its decision.

  • Analysis: A reckoning on racism? Not for many leaders of GOP

    If the nation is in the midst of a historic reckoning on racism, most leaders of the Republican Party are not participating. On the day last week that a jury convicted the police officer who killed George Floyd, Republicans in Washington focused much of their energy on condemning the longest-serving Black woman in Congress. In the days since, former President Donald Trump attacked what he called the “racist rants” of basketball icon LeBron James.

  • Student's Snapchat profanity leads to high court speech case

    Fourteen-year-old Brandi Levy was having that kind of day where she just wanted to scream. At issue is whether public schools can discipline students over something they say off-campus. The case has its roots in the Vietnam-era case of a high school in Des Moines, Iowa, that suspended students who wore armbands to protest the war.

  • Man threw Molotov cocktail at ex-wife’s house in revenge

    Wanting revenge on his ex-wife, a man left his house during the circuit breaker period last year, prepared a Molotov cocktail and lobbed it at his ex-wife’s house.

  • Texas congressman slams Kamala Harris for blaming COVID for not visiting border

    Rep. Troy Nehls, R-Texas, discusses Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ approach to immigration and the southern border.

  • Warrant: Drug buys recorded weeks before Black man shot dead

    A search warrant being served when deputies shot and killed a Black man in North Carolina says that investigators used information from an informant, including recordings of drug buys, according to court documents released Monday. The search warrant has been cited as the reason that deputies came to Andrew Brown Jr.’s house last Wednesday. Pasquotank County Sheriff Tommy Wooten II has said that deputies shot and killed Brown while serving drug-related search and arrest warrants but released few other details.

  • Germany debates privileges for those who've been vaccinated

    Chancellor Angela Merkel and the governors of Germany's 16 states on Monday discussed whether people who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 should be exempt from certain restrictions put in place to curb the spread of the virus. The issue of special privileges for vaccinated people has been hotly debated in Germany, as in other countries. Others say restrictions on civil liberties are justified while people pose a risk to others.

  • Amelia Hamlin Reveals Her Adorable Nickname for Scott Disick's Daughter Penelope

    Scott Disick's model girlfriend Amelia Hamlin is fitting in just fine with the family after revealing a sweet nickname for Kourtney Kardashian's daughter Penelope on Instagram.

  • Ashley Judd Says She's 'Getting Back Up' After Shattering Her Leg: 'The Knee Is Coming Along'

    Ashley Judd shattered her leg in February while researching Bonobos in the Democratic Republic of the Congo

  • Scottish Tory leader says Boris Johnson's alleged 'bodies piled high' comment has given boost to Nicola Sturgeon

    Douglas Ross has admitted the furore over Boris Johnson's alleged "bodies pile high" comment had delivered a Holyrood election boost to the SNP as the campaign enters its final sprint. The Scottish Tory leader said "anything that takes the focus away from Nicola Sturgeon's 14 years of failure" only benefitted the Nationalists as they seek a majority on May 6. Mr Johnson allegedly said back in October that he would rather "let the bodies pile high in their thousands" than impose another lockdown. Mr Ross said such comments would be "indefensible" and "utterly unacceptable" if made by anyone in elected office and he could not support anyone who made them. But he emphasised that Mr Johnson and 10 Downing Street have denied he made the remark and made clear his distaste for Dominic Cummings, who has made a series of allegations about the Prime Minister's conduct. Mr Ross resigned as a Scotland Office Minister in protest at Mr Cummings' trip to Barnard Castle in County Durham during lockdown last year.

  • Ukraine opens new nuclear waste site at Chernobyl

    Ukraine's president on Monday unveiled a new nuclear waste repository at Chernobyl, the site of the world’s worst nuclear disaster that unfolded exactly 35 years ago. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited Chernobyl together with Rafael Mariano Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, and vowed to “transform the exclusion zone, as Chernobyl is referred to, into a revival zone.” “Ukraine is not alone, it has wide support (from its) partners,” Zelenskyy said.

  • Caris LeVert with an and one vs the Orlando Magic

    Caris LeVert (Indiana Pacers) with an and one vs the Orlando Magic, 04/25/2021

  • Ring video doorbell captures missing mom the night before she disappeared

    A doorbell camera recorded video of a Texas mother the night before she vanished without a trace. Erica Hernandez, 40, was last seen leaving a friend's house in southwest Houston in the early morning hours of April 18. Hernandez's sister-in-law, Eldia Hernandez, said she came to their house on the evening of April 17 to drop off food while her three children -- ages 3, 15 and 19 -- waited in the car.

  • These Mesh Pants Slip Over Your Shorts to Keep the Mosquitos Away This Summer

    NGL, these are kinda...hot?! 🤣

  • Sixers star Ben Simmons out for 5th straight game vs. Thunder

    Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons will miss his 5th straight game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

  • Minari 's Youn Yuh-jung Says Her First Oscars Experience Is 'Exciting and Very Strange'

    If Youn Yuh-jung wins the coveted Oscar, she will make history as the first South Korean actress to win for Best Supporting Actress

  • TikTok users are freaking out over a ‘crazy’ hack to keep bread from going stale: ‘It revived the bread’

    A new TikTok hack is showing home chefs how to keep bread from getting hard or stale — and blowing plenty of minds in the process.

  • Three standout stars of the Women's Six Nations

    A Women’s Six Nations like never before concluded with an enthralling Finals Day as England reasserted their dominance over their northern hemisphere rivals.

  • How Often Do Cat Buttholes Touch the Surfaces in Our Houses?

    A sixth grader in Tennessee used his science fair as an excuse to get to the bottom of an important question: how many surfaces do cat butttholes touch? The post How Often Do Cat Buttholes Touch the Surfaces in Our Houses? appeared first on Nerdist.