🌱 Sleep Disturbance Research + Murder-Suicide

Cloudy. High: 59 Low: 39.

Here are the top 3 stories today in Dallas:

Dallas Police responded to an apparent murder-suicide on Saturday. Officers found a 66 year-old male and a 63 year-old female dead in their home. Both victims had gunshot wounds. Police have withheld their names but have said the shooting appears to be a domestic violence incident. (WFAA.com) Researchers from The University of Texas at Dallas have discovered a link between snoring and brain health. They have found a way to distinguish cognitively impaired individuals using their sleep breathing rates. Researchers hope to begin looking at treating sleep disturbances using a no-risk dental device to slow or halt brain diseases such as Alzheimer's. (Press Release Desk) The Dallas Police Department report a crash that left one teen dead and three injured. The crash was a major one-vehicle collision occurring at 8100 Garland Road on Saturday. The vehicle was operated at a high rate of speed and struck a light pole. (NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth)

Dallas Mavericks reminds us that deadlines for #NBAAllStar are here!

Dallas Museum of Art celebrates the birthday of Japanese artist Shōzō Shimamoto, who was in 1928. Happy Birthday!

The Dallas Police Department remembers Harold L. Hammonds and his commitment to the Dallas community. Gone but not forgotten.

Nicole Fallon-Peek is a journalist and copywriter with a degree in Media, Culture and Communication from New York University.

