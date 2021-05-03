A sleep expert explains what happens to your brain when you dream

Noah Friedman,Lamar Salter
·3 min read

  • Sleep expert Matthew Walker breaks down what happens in your brain when you dream.

  • Dream sleep provides at least two benefits for the brain: increased creativity and overnight therapy.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

Following is a transcript of the video.

Matthew Walker: My name is Matthew Walker, I am a professor of neuroscience and psychology at the University of California, Berkeley and I am the author of the book "Why We Sleep."

What is dreaming and what happens and are there any real benefits to dreaming? Well, to take a step back I think it's important to note that dreaming essentially is a time when we all become flagrantly psychotic. And before you perhaps dismiss that diagnosis, I'll give you five good reasons, because last night when you were dreaming, first you started to see things which were not there, so you were hallucinating.

Second, you believe things that couldn't possibly be true, so you were delusional. Third, you became confused about time, place, and person, so you're suffering from disorientation. Fourth, you had wildly fluctuating emotions like a pendulum, something that we call being affectively labile. And then, how wonderful? You woke up this morning and you forgot most if not all of that dream experience, so you're suffering from amnesia.

And if you were to experience any one of those five symptoms while you were awake, you would be seeking psychological or psychiatric treatment, yet during sleep and dreaming it seems to be both a normal biological and psychological process.

What are the functions, then, or the benefits of dreaming? Well we know that dream sleep, which principally comes from a stage that we call rapid eye movement sleep or REM sleep, dream sleep actually provides at least two benefits for the brain.

The first is actually creativity, because it's during REM sleep and dreaming specifically when the brain starts to collide all of the information that you've recently learned together with all of this back catalog of autobiographical information that you've got stored up in the brain. And it starts to build novel connections, it's almost like group therapy for memories. And through this pattern of informational alchemy at night, we create a revised mind wide web of associations. And you can start to divine new novel insights into previously unsolved problems, so that you wake up the next morning with new solutions, and it's probably the reason that no one has ever told you that you should stay awake on a problem. Instead, people tell you to sleep on a problem. And we now have good evidence that it's dream sleep that gifts you that type of informational wisdom rather than simply knowledge.

The second benefit of dream sleep is essentially a form of overnight therapy. It's during dream sleep where we start to actually take the sting out of difficult, even traumatic, emotional experiences that we've been having. And sleep almost divorces that emotional, bitter rind from the memory experiences that we've had during the day. And so that we wake up the next morning feeling better about those experiences. So you can think of dream sleep as emotional first aid and it sort of offers this nocturnal soothing balm that smoothes those painful stinging edges of difficult experiences. So it's not time that heals all wounds, but it's time during dream sleep that provides you with emotional convalescence.

EDITOR'S NOTE: This video was originally published in February 2018.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Insteel Industries Inc (IIIN) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    Good morning, and thank you for your interest in Insteel, and welcome to our second quarter 2021 conference call, which will be conducted by Mark Carano, our Senior Vice President, CFO and Treasurer and me. Before we begin, let me remind you that some of the comments made in our presentation are considered to be forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected.

  • Albania’s Socialists launch impeachment of president

    Albania’s governing left-wing Socialist Party legislators have started the impeachment process against the country’s president who they accuse of violating the constitution during the last election, their parliamentary group leader said Monday. Taulant Balla said that 50 Socialist lawmakers have asked parliament to launch an investigation after determining that President Ilir Meta “before and during the electoral campaign committed actions which run counter to the country’s constitution.” During the April 25 electoral campaign, Meta accused the left-wing government of Prime Minister Edi Rama of running a “kleptocratic regime” and bungling its pandemic response.

  • Starboard to Nominate Directors to Box’s Board

    (Bloomberg) -- Activist investor Starboard Value LP, saying it’s “increasingly frustrated with the poor financial results” of software maker Box Inc., plans to nominate directors to the board.Starboard, one of Box’s largest shareholders with a 7.7% stake, said it urged management over the past two years to improve growth and profitability and had criticized “questionable capital allocation decisions and subpar shareholder returns.”Despite a commitment by Box to address the concerns, “execution has fallen well short of expectations,” Starboard said in a letter to shareholders posted Monday.The New York-based hedge fund cited annual billings growth that fell below 10% last year, continued losses and a share price that’s lower than the day the company began trading more than six years ago. Starboard also cited two recent financing transactions it deemed unnecessary and an effort to “buy the vote” of shareholders.As a result, Starboard plans to nominate directors to the board at the next shareholder meeting.In its latest quarterly results, Box reported narrower losses of $4.9 million compared with $30.4 million a year earlier. Chief Executive Officer Aaron Levie said the company is seeing demand for its bundled suite of software products.Box shares were little changed in New York Monday. They’ve gained 18% this year.(Corrects Starboard description in fourth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Ratings: The CW’s ‘Legends of Tomorrow’ Season 6 Gets Off to Un-Legendary Start

    ABC and CBS split Sunday primetime The CW’s “Legends of Tomorrow” did not get off to a legendary start with Sunday’s Season 6 premiere. ABC and CBS split Sunday primetime, according to Nielsen numbers, with the Disney-owned broadcast network finishing No. 1 in the key ratings demographic. CBS was first in total viewers. ABC was first in ratings with a 0.6 rating/4 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and second in total viewers with an average of 4.7 million, according to preliminary numbers. “America’s Funniest Home Videos” at 7 p.m. posted a 0.5/4 and 4.6 million total viewers. From 8 to 10, “American Idol” averaged a 0.7/5 and 5.3 million total viewers. At 10, “The Rookie” received a 0.5/3 and 3.8 million total viewers. CBS was second in ratings with a 0.5/4 and first in viewers with 6.1 million. At 7, “60 Minutes” landed a 0.5/4 and 7.3 million total viewers. “The Equalizer” at 8 earned a 0.6/4 and 7 million total viewers. At 9, “NCIS: Los Angeles” had a 0.6/4 and 5.5 million total viewers. “NCIS: New Orleans” at 10 got a 0.5/3 and 4.7 million total viewers. NBC and Fox tied for third in ratings, both with a 0.3/2. NBC...Read original story Ratings: The CW’s ‘Legends of Tomorrow’ Season 6 Gets Off to Un-Legendary Start At TheWrap

  • EBay says open to accepting to cryptocurrencies in future, exploring NFTs

    (Reuters) -EBay Inc is open to the possibility of accepting crytpocurrency as a form of payment in the future and is looking at ways to get non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on its platform, the company said on Monday. A growing number of companies have begun to accept virtual currencies as a form of payment, taking an asset class that had been shunned by major financial institutions a few years ago, a step closer to becoming mainstream. Tesla Inc is already accepting bitcoin as payment for its electric cars, while payments giant PayPal last year started allowing customers to buy, sell and hold cyrptocurrencies using its online wallets.

  • Busy bees in Colombia get respite in bamboo hotels

    Solitary bees are enjoying new digs in Barbosa, Colombia, where tiny hotels built by the Aburra Valley Metropolitan Authority provide places to rest and recover after a busy day pollinating. Lovingly built from wood, with acrylic roofs to protect them from rain, the hexagonal structures are filled with a variety of bamboo canes that allow bees of all shapes and sizes to check in for a well-deserved rest. "It's like a hotel because here they're going to have a quiet moment in their room ... before setting off again," said Hector Ivan Valencia, an assistant for the local authority's risk management unit.

  • Carbon: How calls for climate justice are shaking the world

    Young activists are breathing new life into the long-running debate over how to cut carbon fairly.

  • Tesla, under scrutiny in China, steps up engagement with regulators - sources

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc, facing scrutiny in China over safety and customer service complaints, is boosting its engagement with mainland regulators and beefing up its government relations team, industry sources said. Tesla's change of strategy leading to more behind-the-scenes interaction with policymakers in Beijing compared to relatively little previously shows the seriousness with which the U.S. automaker views the setbacks in its second-biggest market. It also comes at a time when China is trying to regulate large and powerful private companies, especially in the technology sector, on concerns about their market dominance.

  • Florida governor signs law preempting local COVID edicts

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis moved to suspend all remaining COVID-19 restrictions imposed by communities across his state, signing into law on Monday freshly passed legislation giving him sweeping powers to invalidate local emergency measures put in place during the pandemic — including mask mandates, limitations on business operations and the shuttering of schools. “We don’t know what’s going to happen in the future,” DeSantis said, “but I think this creates a structure that’s going to be a little bit more respectful, I think, of people’s businesses jobs, schools and personal freedom.” “It feels like he’s spiking the ball on the 10-yard line,” said Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber, whose city is within a county that was among the hardest hit by the coronavirus outbreak.

  • Tanzania, once sceptical of COVID-19, announces measures to curb new variants

    Tanzania on Monday announced new anti-coronavirus measures, saying it wanted to prevent the importation of new variants, highlighting new President Samia Suluhu Hassan's more active efforts to contain the pandemic. Among the new measures, travellers, both foreigners and Tanzanians, will be required to present negative COVID-19 tests at border points. Her approach to tackling COVID-19 contrasts sharply with her late predecessor John Magufuli who dismissed fears of the infection and promoted remedies such as steam inhalation and herbal concoctions as a cure.

  • Stage is set for £16m facelift that will give gladiator’s-eye view of the Colosseum

    Italy on Sunday approved plans for a new high-tech, lightweight arena inside Rome’s Colosseum, setting the stage for cultural events to once again be held in the iconic and beloved wonder of the world. “This is one more step toward the reconstruction of the arena”, said Dario Franceschini, the Italian culture minister, in a press conference announcing the €18.5 million (£16 million) contract to build and install a unique, retractable wooden structure. The ambitious project will allow visitors a new central viewpoint to “see the majesty of the monument”, Mr Franceschini said, as well as restore the Colosseum's intended purpose as a place to stage important events. Future entertainment held in the Colosseum will undoubtedly be much tamer than the shows held back when the Roman empire stretched from the North Sea to the Sahara. Construction was initiated on the elliptical amphitheatre in 70AD by the Emperor Vespasian. It was built to hold 80,000 spectators, and for 400 years Romans flocked there for the entertainment of the day: executions, animal hunts, theatrical re-enactments and brutal gladiatorial combat where men and women fought each other, often to the death. Though dozens of Roman amphitheatres survived the empire's decline, most are in a sad state of disrepair. Scientists, engineers and artisans have been cleaning, repairing and restoring Rome’s Colosseum for the past six years, financed by public-private collaborations. The stripping away of centuries of grime has given the monument a historic facelift, but its stage was still missing, having been removed in the 1800s for archeological digs on the subterranean maze beneath the ancient structure.

  • SpaceX capsule departs station with 4 astronauts, heads home

    A SpaceX capsule carrying four astronauts departed the International Space Station late Saturday, aiming for a rare nighttime splashdown to end the company’s second crew flight. NASA’s Mike Hopkins, Victor Glover and Shannon Walker, and Japan’s Soichi Noguchi, headed home in the same Dragon capsule that delivered them to the space station last November.

  • BioNTech Soars to Record as Vaccine Success Spurs on Biotechs

    (Bloomberg) -- BioNTech SE, the vaccine maker partnered with Pfizer Inc. on its Covid-19 shot, rose as much as 10% on Monday as the stock rallied past $200 a share at the open, breaking yet another record after closing at new highs four out of five days last week.The German company was among the top gainers as the biotech sector regained lost footing and optimism about economies reopening bolstered stocks. Shots from Pfizer and BioNTech as well as Moderna Inc. have helped the U.S. reach more than 245 million doses administered, while side-stepping some of the safety concerns that have arisen for shots from AstraZeneca Plc and Johnson & Johnson.The biotech sector is bouncing back after hitting a four-month low in early April on regulatory concerns related to industry consolidation, new drug applications and potential legislation to rein in the cost of prescriptions. The Nasdaq Biotech Index is up 5.7% from an April 12 trough while the broader market climbed 1.7%. Returns for the biopharma benchmark still trail S&P 500 stocks for the year.“Vaccines are winning,” Raymond James analysts led by Chris Meekins said in a note to clients. In the U.S., infections, death and hospitalizations are still moving in the right direction, with cases now at their lowest seven-day average since early October. But other parts of the world like India are still suffering amid a massive resurgence in infections, they added.First-quarter earnings from Pfizer on Tuesday before the stock market opens could provide a further boost for the German biotech. Morgan Stanley expects the pharmaceutical heavyweight to “significantly raise” its vaccine sales expectations for the year and forecasts they could top $19 billion in 2021. Pfizer rose as much as 2.4% on Monday for the biggest gain since April 16.Moderna also jumped as much as 5.6% in early trading, and the stock topped its record closing high of $185.98.Other companies waiting on critical data on their Covid-19 inoculations were mixed, including CureVac NV which rose about 3% and Novavax Inc. with a 12% decline.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • "Like old times again" as Greece re-opens bars and restaurants

    Greece allowed restaurants and bars to open from Monday as it took a further step towards easing coronavirus restrictions ahead of the planned start of the tourist season on May 15. Greece got through the first wave of the pandemic in better shape than many other European countries but its health services were put under severe strain in recent months by a surge in infections in areas, including the capital Athens and the second-largest city Thessaloniki. As cheap self-testing and vaccinations gathered pace, the government has started easing restrictions and hopes to avoid another lost summer for the tourist sector, which accounts for a fifth of the country's economic output and one in five jobs.

  • Mexico worries about scorn if another drug lord is released

    Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador worried Monday that yet another shadowy release of a drug lord is about to make Mexico a target of international ridicule. Almost eight years ago, drug lord Rafael Caro Quintero walked out of a Mexican prison late at night with an improperly ordered release. On Saturday, another top capo of the Sinaloa cartel was about to walk in similar circumstances.

  • Texas gang member called ‘Terror’ convicted of killing teen witness gets life in prison

    He is a member of MS-13, one of the world’s most violent street gangs.

  • Instant replay cost the Phillies a game-tying and career milestone home run, and their dugout exploded

    Rhys Hoskins hit a ball that was initially called a game-tying home run on Sunday night against the Mets, but after replay, umpires ruled it a double.

  • Liz Cheney fires back at Trump after he calls Biden's victory 'the Big Lie'

    House GOP leadership reportedly isn't pleased with Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) these days and her job as GOP conference chair may be on the line, but the congresswoman remains undeterred in her efforts to combat former President Donald Trump's false claims about the 2020 election. The Twitter-less Trump released one of his rare statements on Monday morning, a one-liner that reads: "The Fraudulent Presidential Election of 2020 will be, from this day forth, known as THE BIG LIE!" The statement appears to be an attempt to co-opt the term used by many Trump opponents to describe his claims that he really won the election, and Cheney seemingly wants to ensure that doesn't happen. Not long after Trump's words were made public, Cheney fired back, tweeting that, on the contrary, "anyone who claims" the election was fraudulent "is spreading THE BIG LIE." The 2020 presidential election was not stolen. Anyone who claims it was is spreading THE BIG LIE, turning their back on the rule of law, and poisoning our democratic system. — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) May 3, 2021 As Politico notes, House Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) has suggested he wants Cheney to move on from the issue and focus on policy, so it's unclear how he'll take the latest development. More stories from theweek.com5 brutally funny cartoons about Giuliani's legal woesWhat the Elon Musk backlash is really aboutA blue state-red state vaccine divide is emerging

  • Curious pup with head stuck in wheel saved by Montana firefighters. Photos show how

    “When we say we’ve seen almost everything, occasionally we still get surprised with something new, like this weekend,” firefighters said.

  • Canada backing vaccine passports, health minister says

    ‘Canadians will want to make sure they have the right credentials’ to travel