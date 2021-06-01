How to sleep in a heatwave: 8 tips to keep you cool at night during hot summer weather

Francis Blagburn
·4 min read
How to sleep in a heatwave keep cool night hot weather tips - Getty
How to sleep in a heatwave keep cool night hot weather tips - Getty

It will come as little surprise to anybody that researchers have found 62 per cent of people struggle to sleep during warmer weather.

“The problem with sleeping in the heat is that in order to get a good night's sleep, you need to lose around one degree of body temperature during the night,” says sleep expert Neil Stanley, author of How To Sleep Well.

“Usually that's not a problem and in regular weather, this happens naturally as we lose heat from our head and face throughout the night. But when the temperature heats up, it's harder for our bodies to shift this heat and so we struggle to fall asleep and stay asleep.”

Nick Littlehales, a sleep coach to some of the world's biggest sports stars, says another reason we struggle to sleep in the heat is that we're simply not used to it.

“The natural circadian rhythms of the day – the sun up and the sun down process – is about moving from a normal body temperature to a cooler environment as the sun disappears,” he explains. “When you're exposed to heat throughout the day and into the late evenings, that warm temperature is counter-intuitive to going into sleep.”

“In the UK, we're always surprised when it snows in winter and when it get hot in the summer,” says Neil Stanley. “We're the least prepared country when it comes to dealing with any fluctuations in weather.”

So what's the solution?

1. Get a fan

“Invest in either a tall, floor standing fan, or just use your desk fan,” says Neil. “This will get cool air circulating around the room, which will cool you down. Or better still, put a pack of frozen peas in front of the fan so you get icy blast of cold air.”

“I knew one athlete who would put two-litre bottles of water in the freezer, put them in a bowl in front of a fan and let the fan blow over the cold bottles. It seemed to work for him,” says Nick.

If you don't have one yet, we recommend referring to our guides to the best fans and portable air conditioners.

2. Avoid alcohol

As tempting as it is to cool down with a few cold beers or cocktails after a hot sunny day, limit yourself; “As well as containing a lot of calories which require body heat to burn off, too much alcohol in the evening will leave you dehydrated, hot, bothered and sticky, which isn't conducive to good sleep,” says Neil.

Mojito - Moment RF
Mojito - Moment RF

3. Keep windows closed

“Opening windows just lets hot air in, yet people do it in the mistaken belief it will cool the room down,” says Nick. “Instead, you should keep your bedroom curtains and windows closed to keep the hot air and sun out. Make your bedroom as dark as possible.”

“The other issue with sleeping with your bedroom window open in the heat, is that it increases noise in the bedroom, and it may make you anxious about a burglar coming in,” says Neil. “And you need a quiet mind, and to feel safe and secure, to sleep properly. Anxiety is even worse for sleep than heat.”

4. Keep your pillow cool

“A lot of body temperature comes from head temperature, so a cool pillow can help,” says Nick. “Shoving your pillow in the freezer works. Freezer blocks you would use to keep a cooler bag cool during a picnic can be handy too. Put them in a bag and inside the pillowcase, on the underside.”

5. Use a hot water bottle (yes, really)

“It's not a hot water bottle, it's simply something to hold liquid,” says Nick. “Put freezing cold water in your hot water bottle and put it inside your bed.”

6. Ditch the duvet

“Forget about summer or winter duvets and just ditch your duvet and top sheets altogether,” says Neil. “Instead, wear 100 per cent cotton pyjamas, which will wick away sweat during the night and keep you cool.”

7. Have a light dinner

“Anything too calorific will need to be burned off by the body, which creates heat and adds to the problem,” says Neil. “So go for less calorific meals in the evening and you'll find it easier to fall asleep.”

“Anything carbohydrate-heavy will continue to be digested by the body, which creates internal temperature,” says Nick. “So heavy meals are out; keep it light with salads, fruit and similar foods.”

8. Lastly, have a positive attitude

“We all know sleeping in the heat can be a bit of a bother, but we seem to manage just fine on holiday, even when we don't have air conditioning,” says Neil. “Worrying about getting to sleep is one of the biggest obstacles to good sleep. So enjoy the weather and pretend that busy road outside your house is a lovely Thai beach. You'll be sound asleep in no time...”

Purchase How to Sleep Well by Dr. Neil Stanley for £10.99. Alternatively, if you wish to purchase any other books, please visit the online Telegraph Bookshop or call 0844 871 1514

Recommended Stories

  • Amy Schumer Reads Message On Her 40th Birthday Cake -- And It's A Hoot

    The comedian got a darkly funny surprise from husband Chris Fischer.

  • Risky, impatient climbers bring danger to US highest peak

    Rangers who keep an eye on North America's highest mountain peak say impatient and inexperienced climbers are taking more risks and endangering themselves and other climbers after a year off because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Denali in southern Alaska is 20,310 feet (6,190 meters) above sea level and requires a level of expertise and acclimation to high altitudes not needed for climbing most peaks in the U.S. “We have seen a disturbing amount of overconfidence paired with inexperience in the Alaska Range," the National Park Service wrote in a statement issued Thursday.

  • 5 Steps to Creating a Drought-Tolerant Garden (8 photos)

    There are lots of ways to create a beautiful garden that won’t require an irrigation system or daily watering. From soil preparation to plant choices, here’s what landscape experts suggest for making your garden drought-tolerant and self-sustainable.

  • MLB roundup: Astros pound Red Sox in series opener

    Jose Urquidy delivered an exceptional outing in his return from the injured list while Kyle Tucker capped a productive month with another multi-hit and multi-RBI effort as the Houston Astros won the opener of their four-game home series against the Boston Red Sox 11-2 on Monday. Urquidy (4-2) missed two turns in the rotation after leaving his previous start against the Los Angeles Angels with right posterior shoulder discomfort on May 12. Urquidy pitched around a two-out double by Boston catcher Christian Vazquez in the fifth before digging deep to complete the sixth, recording back-to-back strikeouts of Martinez and Xander Bogaerts to strand Alex Verdugo at second after Verdugo plated Hunter Renfroe with a double.

  • Then and now: Pandemic clears the air

    Air pollution is highly damaging to the environment, but Covid lockdowns show we can clear the air.

  • Dermatologists Say These Sunburn Home Remedies Will Heal Your Skin Fast

    Your new squad: oatmeal, ice cubes, and tea.

  • The Most Common Money Worries and How To Deal With Them

    While some money fears are warranted, there are ways to be prepared for these events that can help put your mind at ease.

  • 11 Products on Deep Discount in June

    When you shop through retailer links on our site, we may earn affiliate commissions. 100% of the fees we collect are used to support our nonprofit mission. Learn more. Hoping to save on any purc...

  • Flash floods leave path of destruction in Texas

    Ginger Zee reports on the latest forecast after a storm system brought heavy rain to the state of Texas on Sunday.

  • Time to challenge Argentina’s white European self-image, black history experts say

    New generation of researchers say country must confront its ‘erasure of blackness’ and the structural racism that exists now Couples dancing tango in Argentina, in this undated photo. Seven million Europeans migrated to Argentina between 1850 and 1950. Photograph: Ullstein Bild/Getty Images Argentina has long taken pride in its European heritage. The mass migration of 7 million Europeans, mostly Spanish and Italian, between 1850 and 1950, created a racial profile many Argentinians feel distinguishes their country from the rest of Latin America even today. “Mexicans descend from the Aztecs, Peruvians from the Incas – but Argentinians descend from the ships,” goes an old saying that encapsulates Argentina’s perception of itself as a nation of transplanted white Europeans. But that Eurocentric view is being vehemently disputed as not only outdated but also factually untrue by a generation of young Afro-descendant researchers and activists who wish to rewrite the accepted version of Argentinian history. “Argentina needs to understand that it is both very racist and very Afro,” said black activist and researcher Alí Delgado. University lecturer Patricia Gomes is another Afro-descendant researcher intent on demolishing Argentina’s mythical self-image as a white nation. “In Argentina it used to be said that here there were no blacks, therefore there was no one to be racist with – and hence there was no racism,” she said. Delgado and Gomes point to recent studies of population surveys and genetics that paint a far different picture from Argentina’s accepted history: one recent study concluded that up to 9% of today’s Argentinians may have ancestry from Africa. The reason is simple: between the 16th and 19th centuries – long before the wave of European migration – more than 200,000 enslaved Africans arrived at the twin ports of the River Plate, Buenos Aires and Montevideo, capital cities of what are now Argentina and Uruguay. “The number of slaves who arrived to the region of the River Plate is almost half of those who arrived in the US, which gives an idea of the magnitude of slave traffic in the River Plate region,” according to Alex Borucki, a Uruguayan academic at the University of California Irvine, who co-manages the SlaveVoyages website that traces every ship carrying enslaved people that reached the Americas. In a sign of the changing perceptions of Argentina’s racial identity, Gomes and Delgado are teaching Argentina’s first ever university courses on the subject. Their two-month series of lectures for law students at the University of Buenos Aires in March and April was booked solid. Another two-month course will follow in August and September, and the pair are also considering an open seminar for the general public. Gomes and Delgado argue that the idea of a European Argentina was a fabrication imposed by racist 19th-century leaders to erase Argentina’s rich black culture from the nation’s collective consciousness. Gabino Ezeiza, a famed Argentinian payada musician, in this picture from 1891. Photograph: Alamy In 1778, Africans and Afro-descendants made up 37% of the population of what is now Argentina, according to a census by its Spanish colonialist rulers. In some major provinces the proportion was more than 50%. That number did not drop significantly after independence from Spain in 1816: Afro-descendants accounted for 30% of the population of Buenos Aires for decades after independence. But after that, the number is unknown, because Argentina’s census bureau stopped collecting racial information. “Census data was manipulated to erase us first from the statistics – and then from the history books,” says Gomes. “From the end of the 19th century the state meticulously began to make us invisible to present Argentina as homogeneous and of European descent.” Argentina’s “whitening process” has been studied in depth by US academic Erika Edwards in her book Hiding in Plain Sight, published last year by University of Alabama Press. “The whitening project was a successful endeavor in terms of the erasure of blackness,” said Edwards. “The idea that somebody could be the descendant of a slave is just not there.” That belief in a strictly European Argentina continues to percolate. “We are all descendants from Europe,” said President Mauricio Macri at the 2018 World Economic Forum in Davos. It wasn’t until the 2010 census that an option was included for Argentinians wishing to self-identify as Afro-descendants. “That inclusion was very important but unfortunately it was restricted to only a small segment of the population, with the resulting projection suggesting that only half a percent of the population self-identify that way,” said Gomes. Delgado and Gomes prefer data from a 2005 study conducted by Afro-descendant researchers that projects 5% of the population as having at least one African forebear. Black slaves pay homage to the 19th-century politician Juan Manuel de Rosas. Photograph: CPA Media Pte Ltd/Alamy A genetic study conducted by the University of Brasília in 2008 reached a different conclusion, finding that 9% of current-day Argentinians are of African ancestry. Argentina’s pro-European immigration policy was initiated under its 1853 constitution at a time when the country’s post-independence thinkers and politicians were obsessed with the dichotomy of Civilization and Barbarism – the title of a 1845 book by Domingo Sarmiento, the country’s seventh president. In this Manichean view, Afro-descendants were placed squarely on the barbarism end of the scale. “If it was not possible to physically eliminate Argentina’s Afro-descendants, the decision was to at least eliminate them symbolically, to create a discourse that there are no blacks in Argentina, that Brazil has that problem,” says Edwards. The entrenched poverty of many Afro-descendants goes hand in hand with Argentina’s structural racism, says Delgado. “There are no black journalists or politicians, but Argentina’s poor barrios are full of Afro-descendants. So are our prisons, just like in the United States.” Most present-day Afro-descendants are of mixed race because of inter-marriage between the male European immigrants who arrived after 1850 and Argentinian women of African descent. “In the US, a drop of black blood makes you black, but in Argentina a drop of white blood makes you white,” said Gomes. “In a society where Afro-descendants were marginalized, many Afro-descendant families emphasized their whiteness to save themselves. They ripped up old photos and denied the existence of a black relative.” The popularity of the two academics’ courses suggest that Argentina is finally opening up a long-postponed debate about race and identity. “It’s time for Argentinians to take their black grandmother out of the closet,” said Delgado.

  • How to keep cool in a heatwave: Should you really drink tea and sleep naked when it’s hot?

    There’s nothing like a British heatwave to bring out a long list of extreme weather advice. With temperatures set to remain high this week, what advice should you be following? We asked the experts... The claim: Keep all your windows and curtains closed The truth: “It’s natural on a hot day to keep all your windows and doors open,” says Dr Alannah Hare, an NHS and Private Sleep Consultant at the Royal Brompton. “However, the best thing to do is to keep your windows shut and your curtains drawn all day. It’s all due to temperature differentials. When you open your windows in the morning it feels cool and lovely, but as the sun comes up throughout the day it heats the inside of your house. “If you keep your windows and curtains closed until dusk, however, your house will feel very cool when you go to bed. As the sun sets, open your curtains and windows and you’ll feel a lovely breeze coming through your house, which will help you sleep.” Verdict: True The claim: Drink hot tea to cool down The truth: It has long been established that staying hydrated is essential during a heatwave. However, whether or not you should be boiling up a brew in the heat has been the subject of intense scientific debate. In 2012, a landmark study by the University of Ottawa’s Ollie Jay, sought to find an answer once and for all. The team discovered that when thermosensors in the mouth and throat detect heat, the brain activates a sweating response. The sweat then absorbs body heat and evaporates it into the air. As a result, they concluded that drinking hot drinks can cool you down in certain environments. Drinking a hot latte while wearing long sleeves and trousers won't work, because sweat needs to evaporate and the reduction in temperature caused by sweating needs to exceed the increase in temperature caused by drinking a hot drink. But drinking tea in a summer dress or short-sleeved shirt may help you cool down slightly. Verdict: True The claim: Have a hot curry The truth: Gazpacho, ice cream, cold fruit salad – and, curry? Several foods can have a cooling effect, and it seems one of them is chilli. It might appear counter-intuitive – everyone who’s had an extra hot curry will know why – but it makes sense, considering many of the world’s spiciest cuisines are found in warm climates. The theory is simple: fight fire with fire. Hot, spicy food, which usually contains chilli, contains a chemical called capsaicin. When eaten it heats up the body and you begin to sweat. The evaporation of this sweat removes heat from the body. Supposedly, cold food will only cool you down for a short spell, while hot, spicy food provides a more long-term cooling. Several other ingredients often found in curries are thought to hold cooling properties, such as turmeric. It’s worth noting, however, that in order to sweat you must remain hydrated, so drink plenty of water. Verdict: True (but it might not feel like it) The claim: Stay out of the sun The truth: “This week the sun is high enough in the sky, and strong enough, to deliver a really good hit of vitamin D,” says dietitian Helen Bond. “It’s wise to be cautious in the sun, and I certainly wouldn’t advise sitting in a beer garden or a park for a couple of hours in the lunchtime sun. But a 15 minute walk exposing your hands, face and arms to the sun will give you a fantastic amount of vitamin D to keep your levels topped up throughout the rest of the year.” Verdict: False The claim: Have a cool beer tonight The truth: “British people tend to get very excited about a sunny spell,” says Bond. “However, drinking too much alcohol in a heatwave is just about the worst thing you can do. On a cold day, alcohol is dehydrating, but on a hot day the effects are tenfold and if you’re drinking during the day and outside, you’re more likely to get burnt because the enjoyment of drinking keeps people rooted to the spot. A couple of beers is fine, but no more than that, and have a glass of water before, in between, and after each beer.” “People tend to drink more Pimms and beer in a heatwave and then get a double whammy of bad sleep, from the effects of the alcohol and the heat,” adds Hare. “So drink moderately.” Verdict: False The claim: Have a cold shower before bed The truth: “This is something people always tell me they do when it’s hot, but it doesn’t work,” says Hare. “After a long, hot day in an office, it’s tempting to blast yourself under a cold shower just before bed. But the problem is the body then raises its core temperature to compensate for the cold water, which makes you feel warmer once you’re in bed and makes sleep more uncomfortable. It’s far better to have a tepid bath or shower, so your body doesn’t try to warm itself up.” Verdict: False The claim: Put your pillow in the freezer The truth: We’ve all heard this one, but does it actually work? “Yes it does, but don’t put your whole pillow in there, just the pillow case,” says Hare. “Around an hour before you want to go to bed, put your pillow cases in a plastic bag and put them in the freezer for about 40 minutes. Then pop it on just before bed, and it will feel lovely and cool on your skin. You know that feeling you get on a warm night when you turn your pillow over so you can feel the cool side? It feels like that, but one hundred times better.” Verdict: True The claim: Sleep naked The truth: “People always ask me about this,” says Hare. “If you’re wearing natural fibres, like cotton, then you’ll feel cooler in the night than if you were naked because the cotton will wick away sweat from your skin. However, anything man-made or synthetic will keep heat next to your skin. And the same goes for bedding. So if I had the choice between cotton and nakedness, I’d choose cotton. But if you’re choosing between man-made fibres and nakedness, go naked.” Verdict: Inconclusive The claim: Don't exercise The truth: Working out can become a sweaty business – though some hardy souls will carry on regardless. Exercising in extreme heat places extra stress on the body and can be dangerous, leading to a range of heat-related illnesses, from heat cramps to heatstroke. That doesn’t mean you should avoid it altogether – but you should understand how to recognise symptoms and know your limits. Warning signs, according to the Mayo Clinic, are numerous, including cramps, nausea, excessive sweating, dizziness, increased heart rate and visual problems. “By taking some basic precautions, your exercise routine doesn’t have to be sidelined when the heat is on.” Here are some top tips from the Mayo Clinic: Know how fit you are. If new to working out, take added care. Opt for something less intense, and keep hydrated. Hydration is key. Drink regularly, and don’t wait until you’re thirsty. If sweating heavily, consider an isotonic sports drink, which will replace the minerals and nutrients lost while sweating, like sodium, chloride and potassium. Wear the right gear. Keep it lightweight and loose, and choose a material that promotes evaporation. Dark colours, which absorb heat, are best avoided. Cover up with a hat and wear plenty of sunscreen. A sunburn will hamper your body’s ability to cool down. Exercise early in the morning to avoid the worst of the heat Verdict: False-ish The claim: Read heat wave advice features (like this one) The truth: “There are two things British people like to talk about – the weather and their sleep,” says Hare. “During a heatwave people start to panic about their sleep, which is the very thing that will stop them sleeping. So try not to worry about it too much. Maybe your sleep will be a little disturbed, but that’s fine. You’ll manage to get enough sleep to get by. And just think, in a few months time it will be cold again, and we’ll back to worrying about that instead.” Verdict: Inconclusive Telegraph readers share their heatwave sleep advice Here's a selection of the comments you've left on our heatwave stories. Please continue to share with us your advice in the section below this article. Jasmine Maddock: I put an ice pack in the bed a little while to cool the bed down, and find a cup of tea helps as paradoxically the heat cools your body down. Mikel Crawley: We put a duvet on the floor near an open door so air moves through, and sleep on top of the duvet cover. Linden Airey: If you are wearing clothes to bed, lightly dampen the clothes. With this kind of heat, damp can be your friend! If you can't return to sleep after waking in the night, use a wet washcloth to cool your skin. Anonymous reader: Put large bath towel on your bed Have a cool or barely warm shower Lie down on your towel, still wet – preferably naked Ideally also have fan blowing towards the bed on low Water will evaporate on your body and lower your temperature Towel will stay mildly damp and cool you as the water in that evaporates also What are your heatwave hacks? Tell us in the comments below

  • Op-Ed: How the VA has illegally denied healthcare to thousands of veterans

    Many veterans are denied VA healthcare due to a pervasive misunderstanding, and misapplication, of rules regarding other-than-honorable discharges.

  • Drone crashes into erupting Icelandic volcano

    The stunning video, shot on Monday, brings the viewer up-close to the shield volcano and right into the molten lava.Drone operator and YouTuber Joey Helms told Reuters that being able to manually operate the first-person-view flying drone made it an immersive and unique experience, though the volcano's conditions also made it "tricky".

  • Fresno fire crews battle flames near Chukchansi Park

    On Monday afternoon, crews were called out to extinguish a fire burning in a commercial building near Chukchansi Park in downtown Fresno.

  • Ex-general says Michael Flynn is getting ‘crazier and crazier’ after endorsing military coup in US

    ‘Unfortunately, he has, in my view, gone off the deep end’

  • Nikki Haley accused of hypocrisy for posting beachside pic after Memorial Day attack on Kamala Harris

    Whole controversy ignores any actual issues facing veterans

  • Colonel fired by Trump offers to prosecute Michael Flynn after he called for violent military coup against US

    Former national security adviser has become a prominent figure in the QAnon conspiracy movement since leaving the White House

  • Oath Keepers wanted antifa to attack Capitol so Trump could declare martial law, indictment says

    Stewart Rhodes allegedly wanted former president ‘to declare an insurrection, and to call us up as the militia’

  • In-person Memorial Day events return in Sacramento area

    Memorial Day: a day to honor the men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice for protecting our country. Due to the pandemic, nearly all of last year's Memorial Day events in the Sacramento region were held virtually. This year, many have returned. Watch the video above for the full story.

  • Police investigate 5 homicides, 3 shootings in Baltimore

    Police investigate 5 homicides, 3 shootings in Baltimore