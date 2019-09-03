New Sleep Number Study Arms Teens and Parents With Proven Sleep Solutions for Back to School

93% of teens in Sleep Number’s 8-week study improved their sleep and performance by keeping a consistent sleep schedule, developing a bedtime routine, and managing light exposure1

MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–As students head back to school, Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQ: SNBR), the leader in sleep innovation, is supporting teens with research-backed solutions to help improve their concentration, sports performance, stress levels, and overall sleep health. This latest study is part of Sleep Number’s commitment to improving the lives of one million youth through better sleep by 2025.





Building on previous research that showed sleep deprivation in 71% of middle and high school students, the data revealed that students lost up to a full night of sleep every week due to poor sleep habits2. Sleep Number’s new in-home study of 50 middle and high school students provides actionable steps to help teens get better sleep and perform at their best this school year.

In the eight-week study, Sleep Number found three key elements that improved the teens’ sleep quality:

Practicing a consistent sleep schedule – Set and stick to a consistent sleep schedule. This includes committing to going to bed and waking up at a similar time (within 30 minutes) every day, even on the weekends. Creating a relaxing bedtime routine – Create a nightly routine to prepare the body for sleep and signal the mind that sleep is coming soon. This routine needs to begin 20-60 minutes prior to bedtime and include anything from picking out an outfit for the next day, listening to relaxing music, or journaling. Getting the right type of light exposure – Avoid screen use or use blue blocker glasses for one hour before bed. Also, get at least 15 minutes of bright light first thing in the morning.

“As a purpose-driven company, Sleep Number is committed to helping youth be their best every day and this starts with educating them on the important role sleep plays in their lives. We also wanted to give teens, parents, and educators a few simple and proven ways to achieve higher quality sleep at the start of the school year,” said Shelly Ibach, President & CEO of Sleep Number, and Sleep Editor-at-Large for Thrive Global. “Committing to these three daily activities and making them a routine helped participants get almost 50 extra minutes of sleep each week. Our SleepIQ® data proves that simple changes to a student’s sleep routine can truly be a game-changer!”

Better Sleep Leads to Improved Moods for Teens

Participating teens incorporated two of the recommended daily activities into their routines to see how they impacted sleep quality and quantity. Creating a relaxing bedtime routine and “practicing a consistent sleep schedule” were the most successful daily activities, resulting in 93% of participants reporting “better sleep.”

77% of teens who maintained a consistent sleep schedule reported at least one positive mood change. Teens found that when they included next-day preparations in their bedtime routine, like picking out their clothes or reviewing the next day’s schedule, they felt less stressed and more prepared for the next day. Additionally, one-third of parents in our study recognized that their teen had more patience and was less stressed than usual.