Sleep soundly with up to $350 off a new Helix mattress—shop the exclusive deal now

Helix is behind one of the best hybrid mattresses we've ever tested and you can get it for helpful price cuts with this exclusive offer.

Helix mattresses promise extra comfort and strong support while you sleep and you can get one for up to $350 off with this exclusive offer

The Helix Midnight is one of the best hybrid mattresses we've ever tested for its supportive core that helps align your back and hips while resting.

Mattress shopping can be a real pain any time of the year, so it helps to know what to look for. If you need a sleeper that offers support for your back and sides, Helix is a great place to look. Even better, subscribers to our exclusive newsletter can get one for a mega price cut.

For a limited time, customers can save up to $350 on select purchases of Helix mattresses. This is part of our End-of-Summer Stealsfest running through Thursday, September 22, when members of our special deal-hunting newsletter can access this deal and more. That $350 discount at Helix, for instance, is for members who spend more than $2,950 and use the promo code REVIEWED350. You don't need to meet that high spending bar to save, as customers who spend $600 can use the promo code REVIEWED100 to get $100 off your purchase. You can also use the promo code REVIEWED150 on purchases of $1,250 to get $150 off, REVIEWED200 on purchases of $1,700 to get $200 off, REVIEWED250 or REVIEWED300 on purchases of $2,550 or $2,700 to save $250 or $300 respectively. Whatever your purchase, all sales with that promo code come with two Dream pillows free.

Shop Helix mattresses

If you’re looking for a comfortable and supportive bed, the Helix Midnight mattress could be a great option. Ranking as one of our favorite hybrid mattresses, this 12-inch sleeper features a combination of memory foam and coils and a medium-firm composition. In testing, we found its supportive core to be particularly comfortable for side - sleepers, as it helped align our hips and backs as we slept, keeping body aches to a minimum. While we did have some qualms with the delivery process—the mattress was left on our doorstep in a box without handles—our tester said, “all in all, it’s a great mattress at a decent price, particularly for side sleepers.” Usually ringing up at $1,199, you can take home the queen size for $1,099, plus get two free pillows when you use coupon code REVIEWED100 at checkout.

Get two free pillows with your purchase of a Reviewed-approved Helix mattress right now.

For a softer mattress, check out the Helix Sunset Luxe, down from $2,049 to $1,849 in the queen size with coupon code REVIEWED200 at checkout. Designed with breathable materials and a quilted pillow top, this luxury mattress features zoned lumbar support and pressure point relief. According to the brand, the mattress stays cool all night long and is a great pick for restless sleepers.

If you’re still on the fence about Helix’s best-selling mattresses, rest easy knowing that the company offers a 100-day trial period so you can test it out before you decide if it is a perfect fit. Plus, you can find the mattress that works best for you by taking Helix’s online sleep quiz. Whichever mattress you choose, just be sure to act fast—this sale won't be around for too much longer.

Shop Helix mattresses

