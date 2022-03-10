Sleep soundly with these incredible Bed Bath & Beyond deals on sheets, pillows and comforters

Shop the Bed Bath & Beyond Sleep sale to save as much as 30% on comforters, sheets, pillows and more.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Daylight Saving time is this weekend (don't forget to set your clocks forward on Sunday, March 13) and Bed Bath & Beyond is here to help readjust your sleep cycle in the best way. Right now, you can snuggle up to some serious savings with major markdowns on sheets, pillows, blankets and so much more.

There’s more where this deal came from. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter and we’ll keep ’em coming every Sunday through Friday.

Now through Sunday, March 13, you can save as much as 30% during Bed Bath & Beyond's can't-miss sleep event. During the sale, you'll find price cuts on everything from bedding and blackout curtains to mattress toppers and sound machines.

►Gas prices: Save money on gas with a membership to Costco, Sam’s Club and more

►Mario Day 2022 is here: Shop savings on Nintendo Switch games and accessories right now

For an affordable set of sheets, consider the Claritin allergen barrier 300 thread count sheet set. Available in four natural colors, these top-rated sheets are made with soft sateen-weave cotton and include a fitted sheet, a flat sheet and up to two pillowcases. Usually retailing at $69.99 for the queen size, you can take home the cozy sheets for just $55.99 today thanks to a 20% discount.

If you want to add an extra layer of support to your mattress, opt for the Therapedic Tencel temperature perfection mattress pad, currently on sale for as little as $80.49 in the twin size—a $34.50 savings. Perfect for keeping you comfortable all night long,

Catch up on your zzz's this weekend by shopping all the best sleep essentials on sale right now at Bed Bath & Beyond. Just be sure to act now—these dreamy deals are going fast!

The best deals at the Bed Bath & Beyond Sleep event

Save big on bedding and sleep accessories right now at Bed Bath & Beyond.

Story continues

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Bed Bath & Beyond: Save up to 30% on bedding in time for Sleep Week 2022