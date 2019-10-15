Sleep Soundly Outdoors by Saving on Klymit Sleeping Pads

Few things can put a damper on your camping trip than a poor night’s sleep from rocks digging into your back. While you may usually just tough it out while outdoors, there’s no need to sacrifice a full night’s sleep when sleeping pads can keep you off the hard, cold ground. Until Monday, October 21, you can snag one of our favorite Klymit sleeping pads for half off at Clever Training if you use the coupon code SNOOZE at checkout.

These pads feature Klymit’s original V-shaped chamber design for an even air distribution. Klymit’s sleeping pads come in lightweight stuff sacks that you can easily bring along on car camping trips instead of a bulky air mattress. In addition to providing some cushioning, a few even offer extra insulation to keep you warm. Plus, all of these products include a patch kit for those inevitable emergency repair situations.

Klymit’s quality sleeping pads already cost less than some other brands, so it’s hard to beat this sale’s prices. Shop our top picks below.