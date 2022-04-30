Sleep soundly when you shop the Nectar flash sale for 25% off all mattresses and bedding

Nectar makes one of the best mattresses we've ever tried and it can be yours for 25% off right now.

Getting a new mattress can be a pricey investment but worth it if you need a better night's sleep. If you're looking to save money while upgrading your sleep setup, you don't have to sacrifice quality while shopping on a budget. That's especially the case with Nectar, the makers of one of the best mattresses on the market that you can get for a great discount right now.

The mattress brand kicked off its Sleep flash sale today and will be hosting the event through Monday, May 2. Shopping the sale gets you 25% off everything Nectar has to offer, from mattresses and bed frames to sheets.

Nectar's standard memory foam mattress is one of our favorites and right now, you can get it and some cozy add-ons for $674. Normally listed for $1,298, during this sale, Nectar is including two cooling pillows valued at $200 together, a $200 sheet set and a $99 mattress protector with the mattress at no extra charge. All larger mattresses also feature similar price cuts on the mattresses. If you're looking for a smaller-sized mattress, though, only the full-sized mattress comes with the same bundle while the twin XL and twin bundles feature only one pillow.

The standard Nectar mattress has a plush surface best fit for those that sleep on their side.

The standard Nectar mattress impressed us with an über-plush, compressive surface that our tester found the most comfortable when she slept on her side. That surface let her shoulder and hip sink in without any uncomfortable pressure points. Though we found it lacking in edge support, our tester thought the Nectar mattress could work well for the many side sleepers.

You can get everything you need for a good night's sleep in one convenient bundled purchase through Nectar—check out these seasonal savings while they last!

