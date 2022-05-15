Sleep tight with the best Memorial Day mattress deals from Tuft & Needle, Leesa and Awara

Get ready for a new season of sleep with these amazing Memorial Day mattress deals available now.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Memorial Day is a little more than two weeks away, Monday, May 30, but that doesn't mean you have to wait for holiday savings. In fact, one of the pricier investments you can make on your home is buying a new mattress, and Memorial Day 2022 can be cause for major savings on those sleepers. Right now, you can check out already-live Memorial Day mattress deals from big-name brands like Tuft & Needle, Leesa, Awara and more.

There’s more where this deal came from. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter and we’ll keep ‘em coming every Sunday through Friday.

There's no shortage of Reviewed-approved brands with impressive sales on mattresses across all styles, types and prices. From soft mattresses you can truly sink into to ultra-firm, supportive beds, there is a deal for you. In some cases, you can get as much as $1,000 on the regular price of a mattress.

►Baby formula shortage: Here is how to keep your baby healthy and fed

►Gas prices: How to take a summer road trip without spending a fortune as gas prices reach records

Along with the price cuts, there are also extra perks you can score. For instance, Leesa offers free, no-contact delivery as an option, while Nectar also offers bedding accessories free with purchases. You can even find new mattress brands to test on sale at Mattress Firm.

Ready to shop for a new mattress? Keep scrolling for the best mattress deals on display today.

The best Memorial Day mattress deals: Amerisleep

Save $450 on any Amerisleep mattress

Shop dreamy Memorial Day mattress deals right now at Amerisleep.

While we haven’t tested everything Amerisleep has to offer, there’s still a lot on sale. Right now, you can save $450 on any of the company’s mattresses, including the Amerisleep AS3, which we loved for its firm and supportive surface. The mattress is available as a hybrid or solid foam, so you can opt for whichever sensation and structure you prefer. The company is also offering discounts on bundles that include mattresses and bases. You can also visit the bundle discount pages for 30% off adjustable bed bundles.

Story continues

The best Memorial Day mattress deals: Avocado

Save 10% sitewide

The Avocado Green Mattress is one of the best sustainable options you can buy—shop the brand's Memorial Day mattress deals now.

Mattresses can also be environmentally friendly as well as comfortable, especially when they're made by Avocado. The online brand is currently hosting its Memorial Day sale and offering 10% off its line of mattresses, bed frames, bedding and even pet beds. We've tested the Avocado Green mattress and found it to be a worthwhile sleeper for how it didn't retain too much body heat and how springy it was. Our tester found it to be "super bouncy," which gave the mattress a nice balance of comfort and coziness. The queen size of the Avocado Green is typically listed for $1,699, but using the code SAVE10 at checkout brings that price down to $1,529.10.

The best Memorial Day mattress deals: Awara

Save $400 on any mattress and get a free 365-night trial period

Not only can you save up to $400 on an Awara mattress ahead of Memorial Day 2022, but you can also take advantage of the brand's 365-day trial period.

In our testing, we loved that the Awara Organic luxury hybrid mattress is most like a traditional mattress, made of cotton, latex foam, coils and wool. As part of the brand's current sale, which runs through tomorrow, May 16, at 2:59 am EST, you can save $400 off any mattress and get a free 365-night trial period so you can truly feel whether or not an Awara sleeper is right for you. The Awara Natural hybrid mattress we tested is down from $1,399 in the queen size to $999, saving you the aforementioned $400. With good overall support, especially for side and back sleeping, including edge support, this mattress didn't have the unpleasant off-gassing odor you can sometimes get when unboxing a new mattress. While it is heavy at about 129 pounds for the queen size, the coils add nice bounce, and it nicely absorbs body motion. Save on the Awara Platform bed to go with it, which is down from $450 in the queen size to just $300 for a savings of $150, or the Awara Adjustable bed frame, down from $999 in the queen size to $699 for a $300 savings.

The best Memorial Day mattress deals: Birch Living

Get $400 off mattresses and two free Eco-Rest pillows with code MDSALE400

Birch Living mattresses promise cooler, more relaxing nights and are now $400 off for Memorial Day.

If you're looking for better sleep and want to help save the planet, Birch Living can meet you in the middle. The brand is offering early access to its Memorial Day sale with $400 off mattresses and two free Eco-Rest pillows when you use the code MDSALE400. A queen-sized standard Birch Living mattress is typically listed for $1,799, but the sale code brings that price down to $1,399. Though we haven't tested the brand's mattresses, Birch Living says they feature an organic cotton cover as its top layer, hygroscopic organic wool, and breathable natural Talalay latex for better airflow and a cooler sleep at night.

The best Memorial Day mattress deals: Brooklyn Bedding

Save 25% off sitewide

Brooklyn Bedding is celebrating Memorial Day by offering 25% off mattresses and more sleep essentials.

Brooklyn Bedding's Memorial Preview sale offers 25% off sitewide through Thursday, May 26. Named one of our favorite mattresses-in-a-box, the Brooklyn Bedding Signature hybrid mattress is on sale starting at just $524.25. The queen size of this mattress is usually $1,249 but during the current sale, you can snag it for just $936.75 using the promo code MEMORIAL25. Brooklyn Bedding also has unconventional mattress sizes, including short and RV bed mattresses. Our reviewer, who tested the medium-firm type and found the surface too forgiving when sleeping on her stomach, recommended opting for the firm option if you sleep mostly on your stomach or back. Note that it runs warmer than others but if you prefer softer and squishier, it's a good option.

The best Memorial Day mattress deals: Cocoon by Sealy

Save 35% on the Cocoon by Sealy Chill memory foam mattress with bedding

Take advantage of this Memorial Day mattress deal to get 35% off Cocoon by Sealy mattresses today.

Cocoon by Sealy is offering early access to its Memorial Day sale through Tuesday, May 17, on the Cocoon by Sealy Chill memory foam mattress that we named among the best, with 35% chopped off the price tag along with free pillows and sheets. This brings the price of the queen size down from $1,239 to $799, representing a savings of $440. Add the pair of free pillows and sheets and it is indeed a dreamy bundle of savings. We love the medium-firm feel with a bit of bounce and the effective cooling layer that is well-suited for many types of sleepers but is "perfect for back sleepers," according to our tester.

The best Memorial Day mattress deals: DreamCloud

Save $200 on the DreamCloud hybrid mattress with free accessories

The DreamCloud mattress is on sale for a neat price cut for your Memorial Day shopping spree.

DreamCloud makes a comfortable and fairly affordable hybrid that our tester pinned as a great choice for those who sleep hot and like a supportive sleep surface. It took a bit longer than most mattresses to off-gas and fully form, but once our tester got beyond the growing pain stage, she loved the bed. Right now, you can save $200 on the mattress our tester loved, the DreamCloud. Plus, the company will throw in a bundle of free accessories, including a mattress protector, sheet set, and cooling pillow (one if you purchase a twin or twin XL, and two if you opt for a full size or larger). Be sure to hurry, this sale ends tonight, May 15.

The best Memorial Day mattress deals: Eco Terra

Get $300 off every mattress

Looking for Memorial Day mattress deals? Eco Terra has all your sleeping needs covered.

Fans of hybrid mattresses and saving the planet will appreciate the work done by Eco Terra. The brand's Memorial Day sale is running through Tuesday, May 17, and offering $300 off all its mattresses. For instance, the Eco Terra hybrid latex mattress is normally priced at $1,299 but is now listed for $999. The brand says the sleeper is made from 100% natural latex with no chemicals, methane or toxins. Even better, you'll get a breathable organic cotton cover for a cozy new sensation every time you sleep.

The best Memorial Day mattress deals: Eight Sleep

Save up to $200 off the Pod mattress

This Memorial Day mattress deal lets you save as much as $200 on customer-favorite mattresses from Eight Sleep.

Believe it or not, there is such a thing as a smart mattress and you can get one for a hefty price cut. Eight Sleep is currently offering early access to its Memorial Day sale by letting shoppers save up to $200 on its Pod mattress. That means you can get the sleeper in its queen size at an 8% discount for $2,395. We haven't tested Eight Sleep's Pod, but the developer promises three layers of premium foam within the sleeper for support and the ability to set mattress temperatures on top of sleep tracking technology through the Eight Sleep app.

The best Memorial Day mattress deals: Helix Sleep

Get up to $350 off select mattresses and two free pillows with purchases

Side sleepers can rest easy on the Helix Midnight mattress, now available for $100 off for Memorial Day 2022.

Side sleepers can rejoice with Helix Sleep's Memorial Day Sale offering plenty of price cuts on its line of mattresses. Right now, you can get savings from $100 to $350 off select mattresses plus two free pillows with every purchase. We tested the Helix Midnight mattress and ranked it among our favorite hybrid mattresses for the deep support our tester felt at its core. Our tester also appreciated how the Midnight helped alleviate the hip pain she felt in her old spring-filled mattress, not to mention how it didn't retain too much body heat. If shoppers use the code MDSALE100, the queen-sized Midnight's current list price of $1,199 can be brought down to $1,099.

The best Memorial Day mattress deals: Layla Sleep

Save up to $200 on mattresses

Layla Sleep mattresses promise better support and a cooler feel than other memory foam sleepers and they're on mega sale ahead of Memorial Day 2022.

Get more room to stretch out while you nap by checking out Layla Sleep. Currently in the midst of its Memorial Day mattress sale, the developer is offering up to $200 off sleepers with two free pillows included with purchases. The most affordable option is the Layla memory foam mattress, typically listed for $1,099 in its queen size but now on sale for $949. The brand uses copper-infused memory foam for a more contoured feel than other memory foam sleepers. Said copper memory foam also promises less heat retention.

The best Memorial Day mattress deals: Leesa

Save up to $700 on mattresses

Leesa makes the best hybrid mattress we've ever tested and you can get it (and more) for up to $500 off when you take advantage of this amazing Memorial Day mattress deal.

Dubbed our favorite upgrade mattress, the Hybrid mattress, which features foam and a layer of pocket springs, is included in Leesa's Memorial Day sale, with up to $500 off mattresses. The Leesa Sapira Hybrid mattress usually costs $1,899 for the queen size but you can snag it for $1,499 right now, saving you $400. In our dedicated test, we found this luxurious mattress comfortable for all sleeping positions, with a nice balance of firmness and softness. Looking to complete your bedroom oasis? Leesa is also offering a free organic sheet set (valued at $179) with the purchase of an Original, Hybrid or Legend mattress until Tuesday, June 7.

The best Memorial Day mattress deals: Level Sleep

Save $200 on the mattress and get up to $399 of sleep accessories free

Shop Memorial Day mattress deals at Level Sleep to save up to $200 right now.

Now through Tuesday, May 17, this mattress brand is offering early access to its Ready Set sale. This allows shoppers to save $200 on the brand's mattress and get sleep accessories valued at up to $399 totally free with purchases of sleepers. The queen-sized mattress is normally priced at $1,199, but you can get that, a sheet set, a mattress protector and two cooling pillows all for $999. We've yet to test the Level Sleep mattress, but the brand says the sleeper features a patented TriSupport layer meant to reduce the common causes of back and hip pain. This is through simultaneous low pressure and spinal alignment all while you're sleeping.

The best Memorial Day mattress deals: Mattress Firm

Queen-sized mattresses for as low as $199.99

This sturdy Sleepys mattress is one of many sleep essentials included in Mattress Firm's Memorial Day mattress sale.

If you want to widen your search for just the right sleeper for your bedroom, you can visit Mattress Firm. The outlet is hosting its Best Memorial Day Sale Ever with plenty of discounts on sleep essentials, including queen-sized mattresses discounted to as low as $199.99. You can see that low price on the Sleepys Basic firm innerspring mattress, typically listed in the queen size for $249.99 but now 20% off for the sale. The developer says the Basic mattress has a sturdy feel meant to relieve lower back pain stomach sleepers may feel.

The best Memorial Day mattress deals: Nectar

Get $100 off select mattresses with up to $499 in accessories free

Stay cool and cradled with a Nectar memory foam mattress on sale just in time for Memorial Day.

If you're a side sleeper in need of something that truly cradles you at night, Nectar is the place to shop. The brand is currently running its Ready Set sale through tonight, May 15, meaning you can still get $100 off select mattresses and up to $499 in accessories free with purchases. A queen-sized Nectar memory foam mattress with accessories normally runs you $1,398, but the sale lets you get the sleeper, two cooling pillows, a sheet set and mattress protector all for $799. We tested a Nectar mattress to see if it lives up to the hype and found that it stays cool and cradles the body nicely, especially for side sleepers. While a Nectar was once deemed our top pick mattress, after testing many more, we noticed that it is softer than others, making it a great pick if a super soft mattress is your specific preference.

The best Memorial Day mattress deals: Serta

Save up to $1,000 on select mattresses and adjustable base sets

The Serta Perfect Sleeper promises to keep you cool and support your body through long nights, all for less than $500 during the Memorial Day sale.

Serta is a big name in the world of mattresses, so it's no surprise that the brand is offering Memorial Day savings. The brand's current Memorial Day Sales Event runs through Tuesday, June 14, and is offering up to $1,000 off select mattresses and adjustable base sets. For instance, you can get the Serta Perfect Sleeper in a queen size for $1,099, which is 15% off its list price of $1,299. The Perfect Sleeper is one of the best boxed mattresses we've ever tested for having a good balance of support and edge support. Better yet, it doesn't sleep hot.

The best Memorial Day mattress deals: Tempur-Pedic

Save up to $500 on adjustable mattress sets and get $300 instant gift with mattress set purchases

The Tempur-Adapt mattress can be adjusted to meet your weight, shape and body temperature, and, best of all, it's on mega sale ahead of Memorial Day 2022.

One of the most well-known names in mattresses, Tempur-Pedic is also getting in on the Memorial Day savings. Right now, the brand is letting shoppers save up to $500 on adjustable mattress sets and get a $300 gift with purchases of mattress sets during its Memorial Day event. One set you can get is the Tempur-Adapt, typically listed for $2,399 in queen but now available for $2,199. While we haven't tested this particular model, the brand promises the Tempur-Adapt can be adjusted to meet the needs of your weight and shape for the best sleep possible.

The best Memorial Day mattress deals: Tuft & Needle

Get up to $500 off mattresses and 15% off bedding

Get the best mattress we've ever tested, the Tuft & Needle Original, for $250 off during this Memorial Day mattress sale.

Tuft & Needle makes our favorite affordable mattress in a box and right now, you can get that and more for up to $500 off. The brand is hosting its Memorial Day sale now through Monday, May 30, and is offering up to $500 off its mattresses. The Tuft & Needle Original is typically listed for $995 in its queen size, but you can get it for $250 off at $845. In her original review, our tester praised the Original's firmness that offered substantial support while still feeling comfortable. It also has surprisingly good edge support that didn't collapse our tester onto the floor. There's also the Tuft & Needle Mint mattress, normally priced at $1,795 but now on sale for $450 off at $1,445. While we haven't tested the Mint, the developer promises comfort from its two layers of adaptive foam and super luxe knit cover.

The best Memorial Day mattress deals: Zoma

Get $150 off mattresses

Zona mattresses claim to promote healthier sleep for those with active lifestyles—try one for less this Memorial Day 2022.

If you've got an athlete in your home, a Zoma mattress might help them sleep a little sounder. Right now, the brand is hosting a Memorial Day sale and offering $150 off its line of mattresses along with free shipping and returns. The standard Zoma mattress is typically priced at $949 in its queen size, but the sale lets you grab it for $799 thanks to the $150 price cut. While we haven't tested a Zoma sleeper before, the brand says the standard mattress features durable support in its base layer along with responsive relief and cooling comfort in its other pieces.

When is Memorial Day 2022?

This year, Memorial Day will take place on Monday, May 30. While many of the holiday-themed sales have already started, most (if not all) of our favorite mattress deals are expected to run through Memorial Day, or even the day after.

When do Memorial Day sales start?

You don't have to wait long to get Memorial Day-level savings on mattresses (and more). While some sales start the week before the holiday, plenty of others are already live. In fact, we saw the first Memorial Day mattress deals in late April, nearly a month before the holiday. While those sales may start early, many last throughout Memorial Day itself. Don't wait long though, as some mattress deals may change leading up to the holiday.

Where can you shop the best Memorial Day mattress deals?

The best mattress deals are already available from many of the top brands, including Leesa, Brooklyn Bedding, Awara and Cocoon by Sealy—many of the companies that rank among the top mattresses we have tested. The best mattress deals are offering up to $700 off select mattresses and some companies even throw in a pair of pillows, sheets and other bedding items for free. With certain sales, you can also save on bed frames, mattress protectors and other sleep accessories to complete your new bedroom set or upgrade.

In addition to the current mattress sales, some mattress brands offer first-time shoppers anywhere from 15% to 20% off their first purchase if you sign up for email alerts. Along with those extra discounts, select mattress brands offer free white glove delivery, free shipping and even free returns or trial periods in some cases. If you choose to have your mattress delivered, you can typically schedule a delivery timeframe within a certain window, usually about four hours, so the mattress arrives when you can arrange to be home.

How long does a mattress last?

Mattress expiration dates fall somewhere between eight and 12 years, with many brands suggesting that a decade-old mattress is one that's ready to be replaced. Along with the expiration date, there are other signs like tossing and turning or sniffling and sneezing that could mean you're due for a new mattress.

Are there free mattress trials?

Nearly every mattress brand we’ve tested offers a trial period during which you can test out the mattress for a specified period of time, because there’s nothing like actually sleeping on it. For instance, you can try an Awara mattress for 365 nights.

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Memorial Day mattress deals: Shop savings at Leesa, Awara and more.