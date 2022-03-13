Sleep Week 2022 offers cozy savings on mattresses, bedding and pillows—here’s what to buy

Sleep Week 2022 is officially here and the savings are impressive—shop markdowns at Tuft & Needle, Saatva, Nectar and more now.

Having a hard time falling asleep? Sleep well with these incredible Sleep Week 2022 deals on some of our favorite mattresses, bedding and more. Now that you've set your clocks ahead for Daylight Saving Time, there's no better time than now to shop these dreamy discounts.

From bed frames and mattresses to sheets and pillows, you can save big on tons of top-notch sleep essentials right now from the likes of Tuft & Needle, Saatva, Gravity Blanket and more.

Ready to treat yourself to a good nights rest? Here's everything you need to know to scoop serious savings and start sleeping soundly this Sleep Week 2022.

The best Sleep Week 2022 sales

Celebrate Sleep Week 2022 by shopping tons of dreamy discounts from the likes of Tuft & Needle, Saatva and more.

Avocado: If you don't want to splurge on a new mattress, why not update your existing sleep setup with some best-selling bedding? During this huge Sleep sale you can save 10% on sheets, pillows and more through Monday, March 21.

Awara: If you're after dreamy deals, Awara's Big Sleep sale is a great place to start. For a limited time you can save $200 on mattresses, plus get a mattress protector, sheet set and pair of pillows for free.

Bed Bath & Beyond: Give your linen closet a spring refresh by shopping the Best Sleep event right now at Bed Bath & Beyond. During the sale you can save as much as 30% on bedding and sleep essentials from customer-favorite brands like Nestwell, Therapedic and Casper.

Brooklyn Bedding: Get a new mattress for less right now at Brooklyn Bedding's End of Winter sale. Just enter coupon code WINTER20 to snag 20% off all mattresses for a limited time.

Casper: Find your perfect mattress during Casper's Daylight Saving sale. This limited-time event let's you save as much as $595 and includes markdowns of up to 15% off mattresses and 10% off everything else with coupon code BXEC02-7890.

Cuddledown: Shop the Spring sale to snag deep discounts on must-have bedding, including blankets, duvet covers, sheet sets and more.

DreamCloud: For a mattress as fluffy as a cloud, take advantage of DreamCloud's impressive Sleek Week 2022 sale. Shop now to save $200 on mattresses and get as much as $499 worth of free bed accessories.

Eco Terra Beds: Readjust your sleep schedule after Daylight Saving time with a bed from Eco Terra Beds. Shop the brand's ongoing sleep sale and save $150 on mattress purchases with coupon code SALE150.

Gravity Blanket: Cozy up with new bedding from Gravity Blanket, the brand that makes our all-time favorite weighted blanket. During the ongoing Spring sale you can save 25% on sheets and pillows when you enter coupon code SPRINGFORWARD at checkout.

Helix Sleep: Save big on mattresses and get two free pillows with select purchases right now. Enjoy $200 off purchases of $1,750 or more, $150 off purchases of $1,250 or more and $100 off all other orders.

Macy's: Spruce up your bedroom with brand new bedding from Macy's. Shop the retailer's huge home sale to save as much as 60% on pillows, comforters, sheets and so much more.

Nectar: Nectar mattresses are some of our favorites, and right now, they're up to $100 off during the brand's Daylight Saving sale. Better still, when you buy select Nectar mattresses you'll also get up to $499 in free sleep accessories, including a mattress protector, sheets and pillows.

Purple: During this limited-time sleep sale, you can snag any Purple hybrid mattress for $200 off. The Purple mattress blew us away in testing, so we're sure these comfortable beds will please.

Saatva: We love Saatva mattresses and, right now, they're on mega sale ahead of Sleep Week 2022. Treat yourself to a luxe resort-style mattress now and save as much as $250 on orders of $1,495 or more.

Tuft & Needle: Need a new mattress? Pick up the best mattress in a box we've ever tested—the Tuft & Needle original mattress—for 15% off right now. Apart from saving 15% on best-selling foam and hybrid mattresses, you can also pick up bedding for 10% off through Sunday, March 20.

What is Sleep Week 2022?

Want to refresh your bedroom setup? Here's everything you need to know to save big on mattresses and bedding this Sleep Week 2022.

While Sleep Week is the perfect time to catch up on your zzz's it's also a great time to invest in a new mattress. Established by the National Sleep Foundation, this week-long event is designed to raise awareness about the importance of sleep and rest. To celebrate Sleep Week, many mattress retailers promote massive sales and shopping events throughout the week. Sleep Week 2022 also overlaps with Daylight Saving Time—clocks went forward at 2 a.m. EST today, March 13. Whether you want to readjust your sleep after the clocks change or simply upgrade your current bedroom setup, Sleep Week is a great time to shop.

When is Sleep Week 2022?

Sleep Week 2022 kicks off today, March 13—which also happens to be Daylight Saving Time. The event will continue through the week, coming to a close on Saturday, March 19.

Is Sleep Week 2022 a good time to buy a mattress?

When it comes to mattress sales, Sleep Week sees some of the best markdowns of the year. Whether you're after a memory foam mattress for that perfect sink-in sensation or a hybrid bed with just the right amount of support, you're sure to find scores of options at an incredible price during the week-long sleep holiday. In fact, many of our favorite sleep retailers started offering deep discounts in early March.

Right now, you can pick up a Saatva mattress for up to $250 off or get new bedding from Gravity Blanket for up to 15% off. Markdowns like that don't come around often, so what better time than now to scoop these stellar sleep savings?

What are the best Sleep Week 2022 sales?

Several of our favorite mattress retailers are offering incredible sales in celebration of Sleep Week 2022. Right now, you can shop some of the best sleep sales of the year at Tuft & Needle, Purple and Nectar.

One of the top deals we've seen this Sleep Week 2022 is a 15% markdown on the best mattress we've ever tested, the Tuft & Needle original mattress. We found this high-quality bed was affordable, comfortable and supportive. Better still, in testing, the mattress perfectly cushioned our pressure points, making it a great option for all sleep positions.

