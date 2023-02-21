Sleeping 10-year-old shot in hand when gunman fires into home, Georgia police say

A 10-year-old Georgia boy is recovering after he was shot while sleeping, Atlanta police told news outlets.

Authorities said the shooting occurred around 4 a.m. Monday, Feb. 20, at a home in the city’s Peoplestown community, according to a news release. Officers arrived to find the house “damaged by several rounds of gunfire.”

The boy was one of several people, including adults and other kids, inside when someone opened fire from the street, WSB-TV reported. The 10-year-old was hit in the hand and taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No one else was hurt, police said.

Authorities haven’t said if they believe the shooting was targeted or random, WAGA reported. No arrests had been made as of Tuesday morning, and it’s unclear if police have identified a suspect, according to the news station.

Additional details about the incident weren’t immediately available.

Police said the shooting remains under investigation.

Mom, girl found shot dead inside home after man calls 911 about chest pains, cops say

Uncle shot niece with AR-15 after fight about driving drunk, Louisiana officials say

Teen stabs father 45 times at family’s store, then goes to school, Indiana cops say