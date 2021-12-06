Sleeping 11-year-old shot in face by bullets fired from outside house, Texas cops say

An 11-year-old girl was shot several times while sleeping inside her home in Houston, police said in a news release.

She sustained gunshot wounds to the face, chest, arms and legs, Houston police told news outlets. The girl was taken to a local hospital in serious, but stable condition, the news release said.

Police say the child was sleeping in her home in southwest Houston when a dark SUV pulled up to the residence at about 5:05 a.m. on Dec. 5. At least two suspects were seen on surveillance video and fired at the home, striking the young girl multiple times before fleeing the scene, police said.

The child’s mother, along with other occupants, was also in the home when the shooting happened, police confirmed to McClatchy News. The occupants of the home told officers the suspects fired at the house from the street, the release said.

The Houston Police Department is asking the public for help identifying the suspected shooters and have posted the surveillance video to social media.

Surveillance video (in mist & fog) as suspects flee in an SUV after firing shots into a home in the 900 blk of Blanchard Hill. Several bullets struck a child as she slept about 5:05 am today.



Crime Stoppers Houston is offering a reward up to $5,000 for information

Crime Stoppers Houston is offering a reward up to $5,000 for information relating to the shooting, police said. People with information relating to the active case are asked to call the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800.

