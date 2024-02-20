Sleeping 11-year-old shot in head when men fire 23 rounds into home, Michigan cops say

An 11-year-old girl is in critical condition after she was shot in the head while she slept inside a Detroit home, police said.

About 23 rounds were fired into a house on Detroit’s east side around 4 a.m. Feb. 20, Assistant Chief Charles Fitzgerald of the Detroit Police Department said in a media briefing.

Video footage shows two men jumping out of an SUV and firing into the house, Fitzgerald said.

The girl was lying on a couch when she was struck, according to police.

“She should be getting ready to get up pretty soon to go to school and she was shot in the head,” Fitzgerald said.

Someone called 911 and the girl was taken to Children’s Hospital of Michigan, the assistant chief said.

Authorities said they are still working to confirm details of the incident.

“The story doesn’t make a whole lot of sense,” Fitzgerald said, noting that the number of people present in the house during the incident is anywhere from one to 20.

A similar incident happened at the same house in December, with “shots fired into the house,” but no one was hit, Fitzgerald said.

“There’s definitely something going on at this house we need to look into,” the assistant chief said.

The girl’s condition was listed as critical on Feb. 20, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

