Sleeping 17-year-old shot to death during drive-by shooting in Dallas, police say

A 17-year-old was shot and killed early Tuesday during a drive-by shooting while she was sleeping in her bedroom, Dallas police said.

No one has been arrested in the case.

Police identified the victim as Crystal Rodriguez of Dallas.

The shooting was reported just before 2:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 3200 block of Reynolds Avenue.

Unknown suspects drove by the residence and opened fire, striking the teen in the back as she slept, Dallas police said.

A motive for the shooing was under investigation.

Anyone with information should call Dallas Detective Abel Perez at 214-671-3676 or email abel.lopez@dallascityhall.com.