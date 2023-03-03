Sleeping 6-year-old and mom shot in head during Florida home invasion, cops say

A mom and her 6-year-old daughter were shot in the head as they slept during a home invasion, a Florida sheriff said.

Four suspects invaded the home in Land O’Lakes just before 5 a.m. on March 3, Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco said during a news conference.

Nocco said a man who lives in the home had been in an “altercation” with the suspects at an “adult establishment” in Tampa about a week earlier. The man and the suspects were then involved in a road rage incident, he said.

The sheriff’s office did not respond to questions from McClatchy News about what kind of establishment it was or the nature of the altercation.

At around 4:40 a.m. on March 3, the man’s 60-year-old father arrived at the house and found the four suspects outside, Nocco said. They got into a confrontation and the suspects shot the father in the head in the driveway, Nocco said.

The suspects then went into the house and started “screaming,” looking for the man they had been in the altercation with in Tampa, Nocco said. He was not home at the time.

The suspects went into the home’s master bedroom and shot the man’s girlfriend and her 6-year-old daughter in the head as they slept in bed, Nocco said.

All three of the victims survived but were in critical condition after the targeted attack, he said.

No arrests have been made, according to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.

Land O’Lakes is about 20 miles north of Tampa.

