Sleeping bald eagle wakes to find itself under a blanket of fresh snow
This bald eagle didn't seem to mind the snow covering her and her nest. The Department of Natural Resources said snow helps insulate incubating eggs.
This bald eagle didn't seem to mind the snow covering her and her nest. The Department of Natural Resources said snow helps insulate incubating eggs.
The City of Lancaster shared the fresh snow that blanketed the street outside City Hall.
An oil rig supervisor who earned more than $200,000 a year working for Houston-based Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc is entitled to overtime pay, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday in a decision with costly implications for the oil and gas industry. The court in a 6-3 decision authored by liberal Justice Elena Kagan decided that because the rig supervisor, Michael Hewitt, was paid a daily rate of $963 and not a salary, an overtime pay exemption in federal wage law for highly paid workers did not apply to him. The justices affirmed a 2021 ruling by the New Orleans-based 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that Helix must face Hewitt's 2017 lawsuit seeking overtime pay.
"Law & Order: SVU" star Mariska Hargitay tells the TODAY show what's next for Captain Olivia Benson and Detective Elliot Stabler using hashtags.
Having enjoyed a long, successful career as a keeper in the English Premier League and now serving as the manager of the New England Revolution in the MLS, Brad Friedel has been a potent voice within American soccer for decades, and now the man who represented the USA in three FIFA World Cups and played in 84 games for the United States national team is using his platform for another purpose: warning USMNT stars Christian Pulisic and Matt Turner that they should seek moves away from their Premie
Researchers found PFAS chemicals – used to make products resistant to heat and water – in all samples of 12 species of fish
Look for claws, experts say.
"One thing that we like, as contrarian investors, is buying from people who have to sell at an any price. That gave us a very, very good price."
Joe Burrow does numbers on social media.
The latest episode of Law & Order: SVU was just what I wanted as a longtime fan, and Mariska Hargitay directed.
In response, one person placed a $100 order but canceled it after it was already prepared. The pizzeria donated the food to a homeless shelter.
Here's a look at some of the potential answers to this question, along with suggestions on how you can reach your savings goals.
Parents who let their children watch Hollywood blockbusters will be sent to prison camps, North Korea has announced.
Even in a time of plentiful vaccines and therapeutics, California is still tallying more than 20 COVID-19 deaths every day, on average.
It’s never too late to make a new friend—and it could be good for your health.
One person has been arrested after a traffic stop leads to a drug bust.
The White House on Thursday dismissed Republican attacks on Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg over his handling of a train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, as “pure politics.” Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre defended Buttigieg in response to GOP lawmakers who have called on him to resign and questioned his competence in the job in the aftermath…
The shocking moment a dog attacks a shark was captured on film by terrified tourists. Passengers on a boat excursion in the Bahamas were excited to witness a close-up view of a hammerhead shark swimming in the depths of the water. But amusement quickly turned to shock. A local dog jumped from a nearby pier […]
Shares of healthcare real estate investment trust (REIT) Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW) are under heavy pressure today. The healthcare REIT's stock was down by 8.3% as of 12:02 p.m. ET Thursday afternoon. Ahead of the opening bell, Medical Properties Trust released its 2022 fourth-quarter and full-year results.
Freezing drizzle or a light wintry mix could develop Friday evening in some parts of the Kansas City area.
A family has filed a lawsuit in the death of Richard Ward after he was shot and killed by Pueblo County sheriff's deputies in February 2022.