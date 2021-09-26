Sleeping boy, man grazed by gunfire Sunday morning on Portland Avenue in Minneapolis

Minneapolis police say a boy was grazed by a bullet early Sunday morning while sleeping in bed, the apparent victim of a stray bullet from two cars exchanging gunfire.

Police responded to a shooting call in the 2400 block of Portland Avenue South about 3:12 a.m. to find a juvenile male who was struck on the side of his head while he was sleeping, police said.

The boy was taken to Hennepin Healthcare with a nonlife threatening injury.

A man who had been standing outside on Portland Avenue also arrived at Hennepin Healthcare after a bullet grazed his chin, the news release said. His injuries were nonlife threatening.

"Preliminary information indicates that the occupants of two vehicles were driving around and shooting at each other," the news release said.

Minneapolis police are in the early stages of investigating the incidents. There have been 72 homicides in the city so far this year, almost all of them from gunfire.

Erin Adler • 612-673-1781