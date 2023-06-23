Sleeping child injured by bullet that came through apartment wall, Fort Worth police say

A child was injured when a bullet came through the wall of her west Fort Worth apartment Friday morning, according to a police report.

Officers responded to the Celine apartment complex in the 9000 block of Brian Way Circle shortly after 9 a.m. regarding a shooting, a police spokesperson said. They found a person who had been grazed by a bullet. Police said the bullet came from outside the apartment.

A 911 caller told the dispatcher she heard a gunshot and then a bullet came through the apartment wall, according to the police call log. The bullet grazed her daughter on the jaw while she was asleep, the caller said. The victim’s age was not given.

The victim was treated at the scene for a minor injury, according to police. MedStar was notified about the shooting but the ambulance was canceled while en route, a spokesperson said.

Gun Violence detectives were notified about the shooting, police said. No arrests have been announced.