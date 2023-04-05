Sleeping driver slammed into bus stop, killing 1, before driving off, Nevada cops say

A 48-year-old man was taken into custody after being accused of falling asleep behind the wheel, hitting a curb and bus stop, and killing a pedestrian, Nevada police told news outlets.

Officers were dispatched at about 5:30 a.m. on reports of a hit-and-run crash, according to an April 2 news release by the Henderson Police Department.

Devon Cordova was driving when he “fell asleep at the wheel,” hit a bus stop and struck Angel Rodriguez-Perez, killing him, police told KVVU. Rodriguez-Perez was 55, news outlets reported.

Cordova is accused of leaving the scene in his pickup truck and parking it at a nearby diner, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. The car “had two flat tires, was missing its front grill” and had “pieces of the bus stop on its windshield,” according to a police report obtained by the outlet.

Video footage showed Cordova getting out of his truck, according to KSNV. After police found the empty truck, they went to meet with the registered owner, Cordova’s father.

Cordova’s father told officers that his son lived across the street and that the car was his son’s, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Cordova was arrested and faces charges including reckless driving with death and failure to stop at the scene. He was booked into the Henderson Detention Center, police said.

His next hearing is April 27 and he is out on a $29,000 bond, according to FOX 5.

McClatchy News reached out to police on April 5 for more information and was awaiting a response.

Henderson is about 15 miles southeast of Las Vegas.

