Sleeping Fresno woman shot in bed by apparent stray bullet on Easter Sunday morning

A woman in her early 60s who was asleep in bed was struck by gunfire early Sunday morning when shots hit two apartments in Southwest Fresno.

The incident occurred just after midnight in the 1500 block of North Brooks Avenue.

“Officers came out here, and we were able to locate the apartment that was struck,” Fresno Police Lt. Ignacio Ruiz said. ”There was an individual inside who did not get struck by gunfire. It was just the apartment only.

“Moments later, we were made aware of an additional apartment that was struck by gunfire as well, in the same block. Inside, we did locate a female in her early 60s who had sustained a gunshot wound to her upper extremity. It was to one of her arms. She is in stable condition.”

Fresno Police detectives are investigating, but it appears that the two apartments or their occupants were not intended targets in the shooting. Witnesses said there were four or five gunshots before two vehicles were seen on Brooks Avenue, one traveling north and the other south.

It was too early to determine a motive, if there was more than one shooter or if the incident was gang-related.

“Very fortunate,” Ruiz said. “Considering that multiple shots were fired, at least four or five, and going through an occupied apartment. In the two different apartments, one person wasn’t hit, no one was hit in there, and the other apartment was occupied two times, there were two adults in there, and one female was hit in the arm. They’re very lucky. We’re glad to say that no one was injured seriously.

“The woman is shook up. She was in bed. It’s just very scary for her and her family to wake up to that incident here, and they have no idea what’s going on.”

Fresno Police are seeking public assistance with the investigation, asking witnesses or anyone with information on the shooting to call Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-STOP.