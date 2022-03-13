Sleeping homeless men targeted for murder in Downtown Manhattan

Police are hunting for a sadistic killer who is targeting sleeping homeless men in Manhattan.

The suspect has already killed one homeless man and another wounded another in separate incidents in Lower Manhattan on Saturday morning, police said.

Police said that they will be out in droves trying to get men and women sleeping on the streets to head to a city shelter for their safety.

“The case is a clear and horrific intentional act of taking the life of someone, it appears, because he was homeless,” Mayor Adams said at a press conference. “Two individuals were shot while sleeping on the streets, not committing a crime but sleeping on the streets.”

In the first shooting, a 38-year-old man sleeping on King St. between Varick St. and Sixth Ave. in Hudson Square was shot in the arm about 4:30 a.m., cops said.

The victim woke up and screamed, “What are you doing?”, Manhattan South borough commander Hank Sautner said.

The shooter took off east on King St. after the gunfire, cops said.

The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

Almost 12 hours later, police responding to a 911 call found a homeless man shot to death inside a sleeping bag on the corner of Lafayette St. and Howard St. in Chinatown, police said.

The man, who police are still trying to identify, suffered a fatal shot to the head and neck and died at the scene.

Surveillance video collected by police showed a person stroll up to the man about 6 a.m. and fire off shots into the sleeping bag.

The shooter took off west on Howard St. and is still being sought.

In light of what police say are targeted attacks, a multi-faceted task force of police officers and a homeless outreach team will be patrolling the subway system and locations where unhoused people live to encourage them to seek refuge at city-run shelters, Adams said.

Police released surveillance images of the shooter, dressed in all black and wearing a black ski mask, in the event anyone may recognize them.

“We are not going to rest until we find the individual responsible for this terrible act of taking the life of an innocent person merely as they slept on the streets,” Adams said.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.