Sleeping man is shot while waiting for Waffle House order, Mississippi police say

A man was hurt in a drive-by shooting while he waited on his food outside a Waffle House in Mississippi, news outlets report.

The shooting occurred around 4 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20 at the Waffle House on Highway 18 in Jackson, WLBT reported, citing police.

A 20-year-old man was asleep in his car while he and his girlfriend waited on their order when someone drove by and fired several shots, according to WJTV. Bullets entered the vehicle, striking the man in both legs.

Shots were also fired into the restaurant where two employees were inside working, WAPT reported. No one else was hurt.

Authorities said the man who was shot was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center “in stable condition,” according to WJTV.

It’s unclear if police have identified a suspect or motive.

McClatchy News reached out to the Jackson Police Department and was awaiting a response.

