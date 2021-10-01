Sleeping men arrested on drug charge

Oct. 1—VALDOSTA — Two men were arrested on drug charges after falling asleep in a vehicle at a railroad crossing.

At 5:16 p.m. Thursday, an officer was behind a car in the 300 block of South Oak Street; both were waiting for a train to pass, a Valdosta Police Department statement said.

When the train cleared the crossing, the car did not move, so the officer conducted a traffic stop.

Both occupants were asleep, the statement said. The officer smelled marijuana.

The officer found more than 900 grams of marijuana, with a street value of $18,100, and a digital scale.

A 30-year-old Homerville man is charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute (felony) and possession of tools during the commission of a crime (felony), while a 27-year-old Valdosta man is charged with possession of marijuana (misdemeanor), the statement said.

"This officer did a fantastic job getting these drugs before they could be put out into the community," VPD Capt. Scottie Johns said in a statement.

Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.